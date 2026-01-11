Jaylen Brown had an impressive highlight against Victor Wembanyama during the first half of the Boston Celtics' matchup against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night.

Brown is making a lot of noise as one of the best performing stars in the NBA. He is in the conversation of potentially being a favorite for the MVP Award, a huge jump from past seasons as he helping Boston stay in playoff contention despite not having Jayson Tatum due to injury.

He continued his remarkable form during Boston's matchup against San Antonio. The highlight took place within the last three minutes of the first quarter, as Brown had Wembanyama guarding him. He executed some dribble moves as he stepped back and pulled up from deep, knocking down the shot over the Spurs star as the Boston crowd cheered in approval.

How Jaylen Brown, Celtics played 1st half against Spurs

It was a great play for Jaylen Brown to pull off against Victor Wembanyama, who is one of the tallest players in the NBA on top of having a long wingspan. He did well enough to have the Celtics lead 55-50 over the Spurs at halftime.

Boston landed the initial blow on San Antonio, taking a 26-21 lead after the first quarter. San Antonio kept the score close in the second quarter, being even the Celtics as they prevented the deficit from getting bigger.

Two players scored in double-digits for Boston going into the break, including Brown. He led the way with 17 points, four rebounds and three assists. He shot 7-of-12 from the field, including 3-of-4 from beyond the arc. Derrick White came next with 17 points and four rebounds, while Neemias Queta provided seven points and seven rebounds.

Following their matchup against the Spurs, the Celtics will be on the road for their next contest. They face the Indiana Pacers on Jan. 12 at 7:30 p.m. ET.