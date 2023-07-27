Jaylen Brown got the bag. There is probably no other situation right now for which this idiom applies more aptly than with Brown securing a massive and record-breaking $304 million extension with the Boston Celtics. The big question now is how the young man intends to spend all this hard-earned money.

As it turns out, Jaylen Brown already knows exactly what he's going to do. When asked about what his plans are now that he's set to become the highest-paid player in the history of the NBA, the two-time All-Star had a very impressive and truly heart-warming response:

“I want to attack that wealth gap here in Boston, create a project,” Brown said. “Also, I wanna help stimulate the overall economy and I want to bring Black Wall Street here to Boston.”

(via @NBCSCeltics)pic.twitter.com/CLWYMU6CF8 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 27, 2023

Brown did not give a generic response either. A lesser man could have stated that he intends to use his money to help the poor, and while this was the Celtics star's underlying message, what is clear is that Brown has given this matter a lot of thought. He provided a comprehensive plan as to how he intends to “attack the wealth gap” in the city, which makes his statement even more inspiring.

Jaylen Brown is not all bark, too. The Celtics guard, who currently sits as the vice president of the NBPA, has been very active when it comes to the sociopolitical scene. He's been putting his platform to good use, and this is exactly what he intends to do now that he's secured the bag.