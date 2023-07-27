Kevin Garnett is one of the NBA's all-time 75 greatest players. The Boston Celtics legend won a title with Beantown in 2008 and is considered one of the best all-around and best defensive players in the team's history. Recently, Garnett decided to share his true thoughts on critics of one of the Celtics' current top stars: Jaylen Brown.

One such critic is longtime NBA analyst Ric Bucher, who shared a highly critical take on Brown and the Celtics' title chances since his $304 million dollar supermax contract signing. Brown, for his part, has remained undeterred. He shared a stark warning to his NBA peers recently stating that he hasn't played his best basketball yet.

"It's funny motivation is losing in itself… I still think you haven't seen me play my best basketball… You want to win with the people that was with you from day 1." Jaylen Brown talks motivation for the Celtics banner no. 18 💪 (via @NBCSCeltics)pic.twitter.com/3psMLI9hzL — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 26, 2023

On Wednesday afternoon, a fired-up Garnett took specific issue with a tweet from anonymous front office members stating that Brown is not even one of the best players on the Celtics.

Huh? Bron, KD and Steph play for Boston now? Tf 🤦🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/MAIyf8swxD — Kevin Garnett (@KevinGarnett5KG) July 26, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Jaylen Brown averaged 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists while shooting 49.1% from the field last season for the Celtics. His scoring average fell to 22.7 points per game in the playoffs while the rest of his stats remained similar.

Next season, the Celtics will need to find a replacement for another stalwart defender who may remind some of the Garnett-era Celtics in Marcus Smart, who is now with the Memphis Grizzlies. Swingman Derrick White is projected to take Smart's place in the lineup, adding outside shooting, a high basketball IQ and more to the void that has been left.

Brown found himself in a classroom at MIT teaching financial literacy prior to signing his historic deal. Now he will seek to prove the doubters wrong again this fall.