Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown said his goodbyes to former teammate Marcus Smart on Instagram. But not before a member of Smart's new squad, the Memphis Grizzlies, rubbed the loss in Brown's face.

Grizzlies big Jaren Jackson Jr. commented on Brown's farewell post by declaring that Smart is his teammate now.

“My brotha now,” joked Jackson.

Brown captioned his Instagram collage dedicated to Smart, “My brother for life.” Clearly, Jackson saw the irony in the wording, as Brown's teammate of seven seasons is now in Memphis after a shocking trade earlier this offseason. The Celtics saw an opportunity to acquire another star in Kristaps Porzingis, but at the end of the day, the deal cost them a lot with the departure of the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year.

Smart will now be alongside a fellow Defensive Player of the Year in Jackson, as the two will try and turn the upstart Grizzlies into a serious contender. However, Jaylen Brown isn't ready just yet to anoint the defensive combo as true brothers:

JB’s reply to Jaren Jackson has me crying 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/48JuyPucZO — 𝕂𝕨𝕒𝕟𝕚 𝔸. 𝕃𝕦𝕟𝕚𝕤 (@KwaniALunis) September 21, 2023

In Memphis, Smart will probably take on an important role immediately. With star point guard Ja Morant suspended for 25 games, Smart could start to begin the season and quickly become a new leader on the younger team.

As for the Celtics, they'll get ready for life after Smart ahead of the 2023-24 season. Without their vocal leader, the C's will need someone else to step up, which could perhaps fall upon star Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown himself. Either way, Boston's defense will look very different, yet hopefully, they can regroup this year and prepare for another chance at Banner No. 18.