If there’s one thing we’ve learned about Boston Celtics Finals MVP Jaylen Brown throughout his NBA career, basketball isn’t the only thing he knows. Brown and rapper A$AP Ferg released “Just Do It” last month, where Jaylen reminded his listeners of his multi-faceted talents.

And now, the Celtics' three-time All-Star is hinting he could be releasing an entire album, as Brown cryptically replied to a user on Instagram with a wide-eyed emoji when asked if a full album was forthcoming.

While NBA stars such as Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard and Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant have dabbled into music throughout their respective playing careers, it’s still rare to see Jaylen recently join the small group of ballers-turned-rappers. It’s infrequent to see from a player who just won an NBA championship after being crowned 2024 Finals MVP.

Brown and A$AP Ferg even released a music video for the song.

Jaylen Brown’s career endeavors outside the NBA

Jaylen Brown isn’t your average NBA star. He is known to go against the grain, so to speak, while staying true to himself and his personal, engaging and intriguing mind.

Therefore, seeing Brown release a rap record didn’t come as a shock to fans. If it’s something he’s interested in, he will pursue it, just like he always has since the Celtics drafted him with the third overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft.

From becoming the youngest person to deliver a lecture at Havard University and give a TED Talk at MIT to starting the 7uice Foundation, which partners with institutions, organizations, and social change leaders to bridge the opportunity gap for youth in traditionally underserved Black and Brown communities, Brown has plenty of different interests outside of playing basketball.

“He is a person who is inquisitive about everything. Because he is so smart, it might be intimidating to some teams,” one NBA executive before the 2016 NBA Draft said, per Andscape’s Marc Spears. “He wants to know why you are doing something instead of just doing it. I don’t think it’s bad, but it’s a form of questioning authority.”

Today, Brown does what he wants, even if it isn’t the most popular activity among his fellow NBA All-Stars. In February, Jaylen entered All-Star Saturday Night’s Dunk Contest, a competition most NBA superstars avoid joining.

However, that didn’t stop the Celtics star from putting on a show before losing the returning champion, Orlando Magic guard Mac McClung, in the final round.