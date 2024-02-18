The Celtics superstar appreciates the art of the dunk.

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown is by far the biggest name participating in Saturday night's NBA Slam Dunk Contest at All-Star Weekend.

When asked why he decided to participate, the Celtics wing responded:

“It sucks to see the abandonment of the Dunk Contest. I think dunking is an art form.” Jaylen Brown on what inspired him to do the NBA Dunk Contest 🙌 (via @CelticsCLNS)pic.twitter.com/p2jTHK1nV9 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 17, 2024

Said Brown, “I think the art of dunking is, like, it's dope. And it always has been, from the early days to now. So, it sucks to see the abandonment of the Dunk Contest. I think it's an art form. For me it's about the show. It's about the lead up and build up.”

What does the Celtics star have planned? “I think people will appreciate some of the stuff I do tonight, once it gets slowed down, and once they see the replay. But I think dunking is an art form, and when it comes to dunking on somebody, there's not a lot of people who play this game who've done it better than I have.”

Brown has been a dunking machine for the Celtics this season. Always a ferocious in-game dunker, Brown's career high for a season is 63, which came last year. Already this season, Brown has thrown it down 58 times.

Brown is a talented all-around player, and he's created a highlight-reel of dunks during his time with the Celtics. Most of the time, they see him viciously posterizing his opponent, and with that in mind, Brown believes that he is one of the greatest players of all time when it comes to dunking on his opponents, which is something that will surely catch a lot of attention.

Brown will compete against Jaime Jaquez Jr., Mac McClung, and Jacob Toppin.