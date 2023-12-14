Will Jaylen Brown suit up for the Celtics in their rematch against the Cavaliers?

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown is reportedly questionable due to a left ankle sprain ahead of their rematch against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday, according to the NBA's injury report.

Brown rolled his ankle during their 120-113 come-from-behind victory over the Cavaliers on Tuesday. He momentarily left the game and went to the locker room. But he eventually returned to the floor and finished with 25 points, two rebounds, and four assists on 10-of-17 shooting. Jayson Tatum also went off for 25.

According to Celtics CLNS, Brown is reportedly participating in shoot around on Thursday morning despite the questionable tag.

The 6-foot-7 guard is averaging 22.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.3 assists in 21 appearances for Boston this season. He has missed just one game the entire campaign — on November 15th where the Celtics won over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Boston will look to keep its undefeated 11-0 home record in tact. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers look to bounce back after squandering an early 27-12 lead a couple of nights ago.

The Celtics overcame a slow start and eventually ended the first half trailing by just one point, thanks to a 38-29 second quarter. The second half was mostly a seesaw affair before the Celtics ultimately pulled away in the final minutes.

If Brown is unable to go, look for Sam Hauser to step into the starting lineup. Hauser has been a solid piece off the bench for the Celtics this season, averaging 9.5 points while shooting 44.4 percent from beyond the arc.

Rarely-used guys like Dalano Banton, Svi Mykhailiuk and Lamar Stevens could also get an opportunity to see the floor.