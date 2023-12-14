We're in Beantown sharing our NBA odds series while making a Cavaliers-Celtics prediction and pick for two of the best teams in the East.

The Cleveland Cavaliers will run it back and play the Boston Celtics for the second time in three days as the teams finish their two-game set at the TD Garden. We're in Beantown sharing our NBA odds series while making a Cavaliers-Celtics prediction and pick for two of the best teams in the East.

The Celtics defeated the Cavaliers 120-113 on Tuesday in a showdown at the TD Garden. Now, they will run it back again with the hopes of sweeping the two-game set. The Cavs jumped off to a good lead by holding a 31-21 lead after the first quarter. Next, they led 60-59 at halftime. But the Celtics slowly built a lead in the fourth quarter. Ultimately, it was tied 106-106 with 6:05 left in the game when Kristaps Porzingis hit two free throws, and the Celtics did not look back.

Jaylen Brown led the way with 25 points. Additionally, Jayson Tatum added 25 points and 10 rebounds. Porzingus had 21 points and 10 rebounds. Meanwhile, Derrick White tallied 17 points. The Celtics shot 45.2 percent from the field, including 40.9 percent from the triples. Amazingly, they also made all 26 of their free-throw shooting attempts. The Celtics also won the board battle 45-35. Furthermore, they had nine steals and nine blocks.

Donovan Mitchell led the Cavaliers with 29 points, while Darius Garland added 26. Likewise, Max Strus had 17 points and nine rebounds. Jarrett Allen had 14 points, while Caris LeVert had 11. Overall, the Cavs shot 47.8 percent from the field, including 47.2 percent from the 3-point line. The Cavaliers only had nine free-throw attempts, making six of them. However, they lost the board battle and only had four blocks.

The Celtics lead the all-time regular-season series 138-86. Regardless, the Cavs have gone 6-4 in the past 10 games against the Celtics. But the Celtics have gone 4-1 over the past five games at the TD Garden against the Cavaliers.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Cavaliers-Celtics Odds

Cleveland Cavaliers: +9 (-110)

Boston Celtics: -9 (-110)

Over: 226 (-110)

Under: 226 (-110)

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Celtics

Time: 7:40 PM ET/4:40 PM PT

TV: NBA TV, Bally Sports Ohio, and NBC Sports Boston

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread

The Cavaliers have endured injuries all season. Therefore, they have been stuck in mediocrity because they have not had the full power of their entire team. Tuesday's game was no different, and this one may be similar.

Evan Mobley will be out for Thursday's rematch with the Celtics after missing Tuesday's game. Unfortunately, he is still dealing with a knee injury that has sidelined him for three games. Mobley averages 16 points and 10.5 rebounds per game. Thus, it is a major loss not to have him in the lineup.

But the Cavs will press on with Mitchell, who is averaging 27.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game. Additionally, he has shot 45.2 percent from the field. Garland is also a big-time player for the Cavaliers, averaging 20.8 points and 6.1 assists per game. Furthermore, he has shot 47.4 percent from the field. LeVert should be a big help, as he averages 14.6 points per game. Meanwhile, Strus has been solid, averaging 14.1 points per game. But the Cavs will especially need Allen to produce, as he comes in averaging 12.6 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.

The Cavaliers are mediocre at shooting, ranking 14th at field-goal shooting percentage and 23rd from beyond the arc. Also, they struggle at the charity stripe, ranking 20th in free-throw shooting percentage. The Cavs are 13th in rebounds, showing some spark on the boards. However, they struggle to hold onto the basketball, ranking 20th in turnovers. The Cavaliers are also average on the defensive end, ranking 17th in blocked shots.

The Cavaliers will cover the spread if they can build a lead and sustain it. Also, they must stay out of foul trouble.

Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread

The Celtics are off to another hot start as they are 17-5 and look like one of the top contenders in the Eastern Conference once again. Now, they hope to sweep the two-game set against the Cavs.

Tatum remains their leader, averaging 27.4 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. Additionally, he is shooting 49.1 percent from the field. Brown has a sprained ankle and might not play on Thursday. Ultimately, it would be a big loss for the Celtics as he averages 22.1 points per game. Porzingis will remain in the lineup as he averages 19.2 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. Likewise, White remains stout, averaging 15.5 points per game while shooting 48.2 percent from the field. Jrue Holiday averages 12.4 points and seven rebounds per game. Furthermore, he is shooting 43.7 percent from the field.

The Celtics are 11th in field-goal shooting percentage and 16th from beyond the arc. Also, they are strong from the charity stripe, ranking seventh from the free-throw line. The Celtics are stout on the boards, ranking third in rebounds. Also, they handle the ball relatively well, ranking 13th in turnovers. The Celtics are solid in defending the rim, ranking seventh in blocked shots.

The Celtics will cover the spread if they continue hitting their shots and winning the board battle. Then, they must continue to draw fouls.

Final Cavaliers-Celtics Prediction & Pick

The Cavaliers will try to split the two-game set. However, not having Mobley will hurt. But they will do enough to stay in it and cover the spread.

Final Cavaliers-Celtics Prediction & Pick: Cleveland Cavaliers: +9 (-110)