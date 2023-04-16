Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

The Boston Celtics may have won Game 1 against the Atlanta Hawks in dominant fashion, but Jaylen Brown doesn’t want his team to get complacent as their NBA Playoffs series continues.

Brown led the way for the Celtics in the 112-99 win, recording 29 points on top of 12 rebounds, three assists and one steal. Boston led by as much as 32 points, fueled by an epic 45-25 second quarter.

In his postgame presser, however, Brown warned his Beantown teammates that the Hawks will definitely be hungrier and more motivated in Game 2. He highlighted how he and his teammates became a little relaxed in the second half of the contest, particularly in the third quarter when Atlanta scored 31 compared to their 20. Trae Young and Co. cut Boston’s lead by 12 in the fourth quarter, though their efforts were too little and too late.

Still, for Brown, it should be a learning moment for the team. They should know very well that no lead is safe in the NBA, especially in the playoffs.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“We expect to get their best shot next game. Can’t take a team for granted. We let them get a little bit more comfortable in the second half, so I expect the next game for them to be a little more prepared. So we’ve got to be a little more prepared as well,” Brown explained, per NBC Sports.

The Celtics certainly need to listen to Jaylen Brown. While they dominated, they can’t be sure that it will be the same story come Game 2.

"We expect to get their best shot next game" Jaylen Brown says he isn't going to take this game for granted and that the Hawks will try to punch back next game pic.twitter.com/ZpGJ0sdTm1 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 15, 2023

It’s understandable why Boston would want to end the series as soon as possible, but they can’t look too far ahead and instead should take it one game at a time. Besides, they need to develop some winning habits early on as they try to return to the NBA Finals.