Atlanta Hawks fans couldn’t hide their disappointment after Trae Young’s poor showing in Game 1 of the team’s NBA playoffs series with the Boston Celtics.

While the Celtics were heavily favored in the opener, many thought that Young, Dejounte Murray and the Hawks would at least put up a good fight to entertain the crowd. However, that wasn’t the case at all, with the whole Atlanta squad struggling mightily and even trailing by as much as 32 points before Boston settled for the 112-99 win.

Young was horrible throughout the night, finishing with just 16 points on 5-of-18 shooting from the field. He was 1-of-5 from deep in the contest and actually made just four points in the second half. Making matters worse? Ice Trae had five turnovers and the worst plus-minus on the team with -14.

Hawks and NBA fans didn’t hold back in criticizing Young for his forgettable display, with many questioning if he’s really capable of leading Atlanta.

“Trae Young is a f**king BUM,” a frustrated fan angrily said. Another critic said, “Trae Young fr had more shot attempts than Points, LMAO.”

“You know why I get annoyed with Trae Young?? He can be cold one night, his team decides to pick up the slack and they are scoring. Trae will keep spamming shots even when heavily guarded even though he knows he is having a bad night and his teammates are shooting better,” a third Twitter user said.

Here are more reactions to Young’s poor shooting night:

Trae Young at half: 🧱 12 PTS

🧱 3-11 FG

🧱 1-5 3P

🧱 4 TO

🧱 -26 Derrick White is looking like a superstar against Trae’s defense 😤🥶🧱 pic.twitter.com/774MFq3oS1 — BrickMuse (@BrickMuse) April 15, 2023

Trae Young 0-5 in 5 minutespic.twitter.com/uUmIDIQqUF — Gardas (@Gardas111) April 15, 2023

trae young’s pronounce are he/them cause he can never be #him https://t.co/Nk0NOsV2vv — #bringshaihome (@COMMEdesARCHIVE) April 15, 2023

Of course it’s just Game 1 and Young still has a chance to bounce back. However, the Hawks can’t afford him to have another bad night like that since it could very well doom them/