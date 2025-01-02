The Boston Celtics visit the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday night. Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis are both questionable on the injury report. Brown has a strained right shoulder and an illness, while Porzingis has a left ankle sprain and an illness after exiting the Celtics' 118-114 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Christmas Day. Here's everything we know about Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis' injuries and playing status vs. the Timberwolves.

Jaylen Brown injury status vs. Timberwolves

Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) drives to the basket while Toronto Raptors guard Davion Mitchell (45) defends during the first half at TD Garden
Considering Jaylen Brown's questionable for the Celtics due to a shoulder injury and an illness, he could be ruled out depending on how he feels. Amid the Celtics' 54-point blowout win against the Raptors, Brown spent the fourth quarter on the bench in a sling. There is no sign that it was a precautionary measure, considering he scored 12 points on 6-of-13 attempts in 25 minutes.

The Celtics won 107-105 against the Timberwolves on November 24, their last meeting. After a two-game skid, the Celtics bounced back with a blowout win against the Pacers. After the Pacers handed Boston a 123-114 loss on Sunday, the Celtics bounced back with their second blowout win in three games.

As for Porzingis, the Celtics could lean toward the precautionary side and sit the 7-foot center who's struggled to play a clean slate of health throughout 2024-25. After missing the first six weeks of the regular season, he's averaged 18.3 points on 45.3% shooting, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game for the Celtics.

Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown is averaging 24.4 points on 46.1% shooting, 6.0 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.4 steals per game this season. Brown scored a game-high 44 points on 16-of-24 attempts, including six threes, five rebounds, three assists, and four steals. He's missed five of the Celtics' 28 games in 2024-25.

The Celtics are embarking on a challenging four-game west coast road trip, starting Thursday with games against the Timberwolves, Rockets, Thunder, and Nuggets — four top-tier teams in the Western Conference.

Still, there's a decent chance we'll see Brown in action against the Timberwolves. Porzingis's chances remain in the air, considering the long-term consequences for the defending champion Celtics, who are on pace to chase back-to-back titles.