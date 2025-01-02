ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back once again with another betting prediction and pick in the NBA as we take a look at this next cross-conference matchup between star-studded lineups. The Boston Celtics (24-9) will visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (17-15) as the teams conclude this seasons meetings. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Celtics-Timberwolves prediction and pick.

The Boston Celtics are currently second in the Eastern Conference and own the third-best record in the NBA. They've split their last 10 games at 5-5, but they took down the Timberwolves 107-105 in their first meeting, heading into this tilt as the betting favorites.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are currently eighth in the Western Conference, dropping their most recent game 113-105 to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Minnesota has also split their last 10 games at 5-5, but they've won three of their last four and will look to even this season series up at home.

Here are the Celtics-Timberwolves NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Celtics-Timberwolves Odds

Boston Celtics: -3.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -168

Minnesota Timberwolves: +3.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +142

Over: 220 (-110)

Under: 220 (-110)

How To Watch Celtics vs. Timberwolves

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT

TV: TNT

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Celtics Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Boston Celtics have cooled off over the last ten games, but they're still managing to sit atop the Eastern Conference. If they can remain healthy, they'll be another favorite to hoist the Larry O'Brien trophy, but they'll need to sustain their intensity for the rest of the season. Jayson Tatum is playing at another All-Star level and Jaylen Brown has seen a serious boost with his aggressive nature in scoring the basketball. The Celtics own a stellar 11-3 record on the road and will be looking for another statement win in this one.

Expand Tweet



The Celtics are coming in off a game in which they held the Toronto Raptors to 71 points, the lowest total by any NBA team this season. Not only is there offense filled with perfectly complemented role players, but their defense is one of the best in the league in creating turnovers and causing low-percentage shooting numbers for opponents. They also just beat the Pacers by 37 points, so don't expect this team to slow down one bit as the All-Star break approaches.

Why the Timberwolves Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been trying to overcome some scoring issues over the last couple of weeks and while they've won three of their last four, they haven't eclipsed 113 total points over the last eighteen consecutive games. Averaging just 109 PPG, they rank in the NBA bottom-ten in terms of scoring and their defense certainly hasn't picked up the slack as a result. The success of the Timberwolves this season hinges mostly on how far Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle will be able to take them.

Expand Tweet



The Timberwolves will need players like Jaden McDaniels and Naz Reid to fill serious holes if they want to remain competitive. Naz Reid is working on another Sixth Man of the Year campaign, but they'd like him to shoot the ball more from deep and contribute his efforts on the defensive end. McDaniels is a true difference maker for this team when he's playing well, but he'll need to become more consistent in his performances and finding his shooting rhythm early on in games.

Final Celtics-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

This will be another close meeting between these teams, but the Boston Celtics are certainly the rightful favorites on the road in this situation. The Timberwolves are just 13-19 ATS on the season, going 4-11 ATS when playing at home. The Celtics, on the other hand, have gone 6-8 ATS on the road despite their 13-20 ATS record overall. For once, the Celtics will be working with a manageable spread at the betting favorites.

I think the Celtics are too deep for the Timberwolves to effectively guard at the moment and unless Anthony Edwards can put together a heroic performance, the Celtics should have the edge in finding scoring runs throughout this one. Payton Pritchard gives them a massive spark off the bench that the Timberwolves are currently missing, so I don't expect Minnesota to hang around too long if Boston grows a lead in this one. Let's roll with the Boston Celtics to cover the spread on the road.

Final Celtics-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick: Boston Celtics -2.5 (-112)