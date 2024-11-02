Former Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams weighs around 236 pounds, which is close to the size of fearsome Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis. Celtics star Jaylen Brown thought the resemblance was uncanny on Friday night when Williams bowled into five-time All-Star Jayson Tatum.

Expand Tweet

Williams, who was traded to the Charlotte Hornets last year after leaving Boston for the Dallas Mavericks, couldn't just sit back and watch as Tatum moved the ball up the court late in the fourth quarter. Instead, he sprinted at his former teammate and caused a massive collision, warranting him an ejection from the contest.

This hard foul gifted Tatum a pair of free throws that would put the C's up 116-105 with just a little over two minutes remaining. But Brown wasn't appreciative of the reward, deeming the play reckless, per Noa Dalzell of SB Nation.

“It was for sure intentional,” Brown emphasized. “He hit him like a football play, like Ray Lewis coming across the middle. It is what it is. Grant knows better than that.”

Expand Tweet

Following that bump, any momentum Charlotte once had evaporated. The Hornets soon fell 124-109 to the Celtics, dropping to 2-3 while the Green Team improved to 5-1.

How Grant Williams justified his flagrant foul on Jayson Tatum

Since Tatum and Williams have been friends for years, the offending Hornet claimed innocence and that there was no ill will behind his foul, via Bobby Manning.

“It was a transition opportunity and I was trying to make a play on the ball … He's one of my closest friends in the league,” Williams stated. “We all know [Tatum] is my guy. Nothing intentional,” Williams claimed.

While Brown disagreed, Tatum and Williams do have a good history. When there were rumblings last season that Williams was a bad teammate and that people grew tired of him in Boston, Tatum was there to set the record straight on X.

Expand Tweet

This isn't even the first incident the pair have had on the court, as Tatum completely swatted a shot attempt from Williams in January and let him hear about it shortly after.

Expand Tweet

Although some argued this was a sign of bad blood, Tatum dismissed those rumors to the media.

“I can’t repeat what I said, but it was all friendly, competitive nature,” he said of the big block. “But I had to get that one off.”

Despite all these instances of a cordial relationship, Brown doesn't seem to buy it. The reigning 2024 NBA Finals MVP doubled down on his accusations against Williams, per Celtics CLNS.

“I don't know what that was. It just wasn't a basketball play,” he told reporters. “Actions speak loud … There's no place in the game for that. I thought JT and Grant was friends, I guess not.”

Regardless of intent, Tatum wasn't shaken by the hit, recording five of his 32 points (a game-high) in the wake of the dust-up. He also added 11 rebounds and three steals on the night while Brown contributed 25 points, six rebounds, and five assists.

Charlotte put up a valiant effort, yet it mustered just four points in the last three minutes of the contest. As for Williams, he notched six points off the bench, converting on two of his five attempts from beyond the arc.

The Hornets don't have to wait long for a chance at redemption. They host the Celtics once again at the Spectrum Center on Saturday evening. Thanks to Williams, there'll be some extra drama for this generally disregarded Eastern Conference matchup.