Jaylen Brown, fresh off an NBA championship with the Boston Celtics, is facing a different kind of spotlight after being left off Team USA’s roster. Despite earning Finals MVP honors for his leadership and two-way play, Brown was notably snubbed from the squad, raising eyebrows across the basketball world.

Just 10 days after celebrating the Celtics' title, Brown took to social media to express his displeasure. In a cryptic tweet, he posted three eyeglass emojis, followed by a more pointed accusation, suggesting that Nike, a sponsor of Team USA, had influenced the decision. “This what we doing?” Brown wrote, hinting at behind-the-scenes interference.

Team USA executive director Grant Hill responded, denying any ulterior motives.

“You get 12 spots, and you have to build a team,” Hill said. “Leaving people off the roster, especially players you're a fan of, is one of the hardest things. But my responsibility is to put together a team that gives us the best chance to win. Theories out there are just that—speculation.”

Jaylen Brown’s evolution since 2019 highlights growth as two-way force despite Team USA snub

Brown’s omission was surprising, given his evolution since his 2019 stint with Team USA, when he averaged 7.9 points and 4.1 rebounds in the FIBA World Cup. Now, as a Finals MVP and a dominant two-way player, many expected him to be a lock for the roster.

Al Horford, Jaylen Brown’s Celtics teammate, praised his development in an interview with ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne.

“You saw an evolution in Jaylen's game [last season],” Horford said. “He was getting people involved, making the right reads, and defensively, he just took it to another level. His energy, his commitment to defense — it was inspiring for all of us.”

Despite the snub, Brown reportedly reassured his Celtics teammates that there were no hard feelings. However, his frustration was still evident, posting another message: “I'm not afraid of your resources.”

An insider noted, “That’s who Jaylen is. He’s not afraid to speak his mind. Jaylen has a constant chip on his shoulder and sees doubters everywhere.”

Brown's offseason motivation fuels Celtics' title defense

Rather than dwell on the snub, Brown’s focus has shifted to the upcoming NBA season.

“I'm ready to go,” Brown said. “The past is the past, but I'm motivated for obvious reasons. I’m ready to lead our guys and set the tone for another year.”

That motivation appears to be driving him in the gym, where Horford noted Brown has added significant muscle this offseason.

“I’ve been in the gym with Jaylen,” Horford told Shelburne. “The dude looks like he's put on 10 more pounds of muscle. He’s so hungry, so motivated, so driven.”

For Brown, the Team USA snub has only added fuel to his fire as he prepares to lead the Boston Celtics in their title defense and prove once again why he belongs among the NBA’s elite.