The Boston Celtics found themselves in a tight game at home against the New York Knicks on Thursday. Fresh off being named an All-Star starter, Jayson Tatum sent the game to overtime with a drive the basket and finish. Unfortunately for the Celtics, they could not pull it off in overtime as the Knicks sent them to the third straight loss. The Celtics actually had a chance to take the lead with 7.6 seconds left in overtime and trailing 118-117. Jaylen Brown was fouled and sent to the free-throw line with a golden opportunity to take control of the game. He missed both free throws, however, and the Celtics had to foul thus ensuring the loss. After the game, Brown stressed the importance of not letting the misses affect him too much and to keep the focus on the next game as per Souichi Terada of MassLive.com

Jaylen Brown on the missed FTs: "I think for your own sanity, you get let it go. You come out and keep playing basketball. … I love this game. I love the highs and the lows of the game." — Souichi Terada | 寺田惣一 (@SouichiTerada) January 27, 2023

Before those misses, Jaylen Brown had knocked down all five of his free-throws he had attempted during the game. Brown is shooting a career-high 78.7 percent from the free-throw line this season in just over five attempts. The Celtics are the second-best free-throw shooting team in the NBA at 82.9 percent behind only the Philadelphia 76ers at 83 percent.

The Celtics had just completed a nine game win streak before dropping the last three games. They are still the top seed in the Eastern Conference at the moment with a record of 35-15. That puts them at two and a half games ahead of the second place Philadelphia 76ers who are 31-16.