The Boston Celtics found themselves in a tight game at home against the New York Knicks on Thursday. Fresh off being named an All-Star starter, Jayson Tatum sent the game to overtime with a drive the basket and finish. Unfortunately for the Celtics, they could not pull it off in overtime as the Knicks sent them to the third straight loss. The Celtics actually had a chance to take the lead with 7.6 seconds left in overtime and trailing 118-117. Jaylen Brown was fouled and sent to the free-throw line with a golden opportunity to take control of the game. He missed both free throws, however, and the Celtics had to foul thus ensuring the loss. After the game, Brown stressed the importance of not letting the misses affect him too much and to keep the focus on the next game as per Souichi Terada of MassLive.com

Before those misses, Jaylen Brown had knocked down all five of his free-throws he had attempted during the game. Brown is shooting a career-high 78.7 percent from the free-throw line this season in just over five attempts. The Celtics are the second-best free-throw shooting team in the NBA at 82.9 percent behind only the Philadelphia 76ers at 83 percent.

Are you 1000% an NBA fan?

🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter.

*Sign up now and receive your own one-of-a-kind ClutchPoints photoshop with yourself and your favorite player!

RECOMMENDED
LeBron James, Anthony Davis

Lakers stars LeBron James, Anthony Davis injury status ahead of rivalry clash vs. Celtics, revealed

Paolo Songco ·

Marcus Smart, Celtics, Lakers

Marcus Smart’s injury status for Celtics-Lakers

Joey Mistretta ·

Joe Mazzulla Jaylen Brown Celtics Knicks

Joe Mazzulla’s message to Jaylen Brown after game-ending misses in Celtics-Knicks

Daniel Donabedian ·

The Celtics had just completed a nine game win streak before dropping the last three games. They are still the top seed in the Eastern Conference at the moment with a record of 35-15. That puts them at two and a half games ahead of the second place Philadelphia 76ers who are 31-16.