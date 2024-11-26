Jaylen Brown has been more vocal off the court this season, as multiple people have seemed to poke the bear with him. Brown has always been one of the more quiet players for the Boston Celtics, but he's showing people this time around that he's not afraid to fire back.

Recently, when the Celtics played the Timberwolves, the Minnesota broadcast seemed to be taking shots at Brown after he made five threes in the first quarter. When asked if those types of things motivate him, Brown shared that it doesn't bother him.

“I've never said anything the majority of my career, I let people create the narrative for me,” Brown said. “I never talked or smiled, I kind of just let things be said. This year, people are trying to create narratives saying I'm not marketable, all different other types of stuff, I feel like it's just fair for me to say something in return. It doesn't bother me, I'm not really thinking of nothing, it don't affect me, but if I point something out, I'm just pointing it out, and I move on. It doesn't really motivate me.”

The best thing about Brown firing back at the critics is that he has the game to back it up, and that's what he's doing.

Jaylen Brown firing back at critics this year

It's been several times this year that Jaylen Brown has fired back at people taking shots at him, and one of those moments included Nike. After the Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks faced off earlier in the season, Jaylen Brown called Giannis Antetokounmpo childish for his antics during the game.

Days later, Antetokounmpo had a 59-point game against the Detroit Pistons, and Nike made sure to acknowledge his play, while also taking a jab at Brown.

“Nothing childish about 'em. 59 for the Greek freak,” Nike posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The next day, Brown responded to the tweet and called out Nike.

“Yall got weird energy,” Brown wrote.

The tension between Brown and Nike can go back to the summer when the Celtics star wasn't given an invitation to the Paris Olympics after Kawhi Leonard backed out. Brown shared his thoughts on the situation at that time, posting a few emojis on social media while following it up with “[Nike] this what we doing?” The next day, Brown tweeted, “I'm not afraid of you or your resources.”

Brown may be fed up at this point, but it's working well in the Celtics' favor because they're playing like they have a chip on their shoulder even though they won the championship last season.