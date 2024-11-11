On Monday night, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo gave birth to an instant classic moment even though it came in a 113-107 defeat to the Boston Celtics. In the second quarter, Antetokounmpo was whistled for an offensive foul following an inadvertent elbow to the side of Jaylen Brown's head. And then it looked as though Antetokounmpo was going to begin righting his wrong by extending a dap towards the Celtics star. However, the Bucks star hilariously hit Brown with the “too slow” gesture then combed his hair in jest afterwards.

Brown was having none of the Bucks star's antics, though. The Celtics star fired a savage shot towards Antetokounmpo in his postgame presser, with Brown saying that he has no time for Antetokounmpo's immature act.

“Giannis is a child. I'm just focused on helping my team get a win. And that's what we did tonight,” Brown said, per NBC Sports Boston on X, formerly Twitter.

Expand Tweet

At the very least, Brown had the last laugh on Sunday night. In his return from a hip injury, the Celtics rubbed even more salt on the Bucks' wounds amid their terrible start to the year, even though Brown didn't have too good of an outing (he scored just 14 points on 4-13 shooting from the field).

Antetokounmpo was caught off-guard when reporters informed him of Brown's reaction to his hilarious playground fake out. The Bucks star felt as though he was simply having fun, and that having fun is what he does with his children. He shrugged off Brown's comments and had no regrets about that encounter, saying that he'd do that again when given the opportunity.

These contrasting reactions to the exchange show the stark contrast in demeanor between Brown and Antetokounmpo. Brown is very serious, and perhaps being on the receiving end of a handshake fake out simply does not sit too well with him. Meanwhile, it'll be a good sight for Bucks fans to see Antetokounmpo maintain a level of playfulness despite their struggles.

The Celtics and Bucks meet again on December 6, when the former host the latter at 7:30 PM E.T. Hopefully both Antetokounmpo and Brown are healthy for that matchup.

Celtics have incredible second half while Bucks' struggles intensify

On Sunday night, the Bucks put up an incredible first-half effort, taking an 11-point lead into the break with Giannis Antetokounmpo scoring 29 of his 43 points on the night during this period. However, the Celtics wouldn't just take this deficit lying down, holding Milwaukee to 15 points in the third quarter, seizing momentum late in the fourth en route to a six-point victory.

For the Celtics, their resolve is being tested early in the year with back-to-back close wins over the Brooklyn Nets and now, the Bucks. But like Jaylen Brown, the Celtics look laser-focused on their goal of repeating as the NBA champion.

Meanwhile, the Bucks will have to get more production from Damian Lillard; Lillard was held to 14 points on 4-15 shooting from the field, and this simply cannot happen especially when Antetokounmpo is doing his best to lift Milwaukee from the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.