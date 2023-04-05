Loves Arsenal and the Los Angeles Clippers, so his loyalty can never be questioned. This guy has been through enough sports trauma for one lifetime.

The Boston Celtics face a quick turnaround, as less than 24 hours after suffering a heartbreaking defeat to the Philadelphia 76ers, they will be facing the Toronto Raptors. The Raptors will be motivated to perform as well as they can to usurp the Atlanta Hawks for the eighth spot in the Eastern Conference. Nevertheless, it seems like the Celtics prepared for this exact scenario, as they rested two of their best players in Jaylen Brown and Robert Williams III in their defeat to the Sixers.

With there being a little over a week away before the playoffs begin, the Celtics could very well decide to play it safe and rest both Brown and Williams in both legs of the back-to-back to avoid potential injuries. But it looks like the two aforementioned Celtics will be able to suit up later tonight against the Raptors as they are both off the injury report, as pointed out by Keith Smith of CelticsBlog.

The Celtics missed the services of Jaylen Brown and Robert Williams III very much against the Sixers. Not too many teams can weather the absences of a 26+ points per game scorer and an intimidating rim presence on both ends, but the Celtics still managed to keep the game close, only falling in the end due to the MVP-level play of Joel Embiid.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It’s understandable why the Celtics are being cautious; there’s not much to play for in their season anyway, as they have a two-game lead over the Sixers for the two-seed in the East with three games remaining in the regular season. Williams, in particular, has dealt with his fair share of injury troubles over the years.

But barring a late scratch, both Brown and Williams should be suiting up in a hotly-contested affair against the Raptors.