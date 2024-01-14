Celtics star Jaylen Brown is confident about this.

Boston Celtics stars are always under a lot of pressure, as the city expects championships. But guard Jaylen Brown reached another level of pressure after signing the richest contract in NBA history this past offseason.

Plenty of players get their massive deals and then start to fade, yet Brown has done anything but. The two-time All-Star has been on a tear of late as the Celtics continue to dominate the league. On Saturday night against the Houston Rockets, he dropped 32 points in just 28 minutes en route to a 145-113 victory.

Jaylen Brown sinks the triple for the 30-piece 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/ICHzxN0LzU — Celtics Nation (@CelticsNationCP) January 14, 2024

Jaylen Brown, Celtics dominating

Following the big win, Brown told the media that he still feels like he has room to grow, per Celtics in-house writer Taylor Snow.

“I'm having fun learning and trying to reach my full potential,” he said. “I feel like I’ve gotten better each and every year, and I don’t think that’s going to stop any time soon.”

As of now, Brown is averaging 23.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per outing. He's also shooting an impressive 49.6% from the field, which is a career-best mark.

The 27-year-old has done a great job of staying on the court as well, as he has only missed two games all season. As a result of his health and a star-studded starting lineup, the C's are 30-9 and in first place in the Eastern Conference.

Of course, the real test for Brown and company comes after the regular season. There's always a championship-or-bust mentality in Boston, but it's a legitimate statement for the 2023-24 campaign. The Celtics have great talent, a solid bench, and a perfect 19-0 start at home that makes them an obvious title contender.

Boston is desperate for banner No. 18, especially with the C's coming so close to winning it all in recent years. If Brown and the rest of his teammates can continue to improve, they'll have a real shot at ending the Celtics' 16-year title drought.