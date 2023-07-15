NBA fans are in disbelief by the amount of money Jaylen Brown could get in his upcoming contract extension with the Boston Celtics.

Brown and the Celtics have yet to agree on an extension, with negotiations set to be delayed as Brown goes overseas for NBPA business. However, a recent report noted that Brown could get a five-year deal worth up to $304 million in his next contract, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. That would make him the highest-paid player in the league, with the potential to earn $70 million in the fifth year of the deal alone.

Naturally, it surprised plenty of NBA aficionados who have been watching all the transactions in free agency. While some are simply happy for Brown to have that opportunity to earn such a significant amount, others couldn't help but wonder why that's the case.

“Jaylen Brown is eligible for a 5yr/304 mil Max extension. In year 5, his salary could reach 70 million‼️ That NBA bag is LOUIS,” Chad Ricardo of FOX5 DC wrote.

“The biggest contract in NBA history going to a guy with only 2 all-star appearances and 1 all-NBA selection on his resume! Absolutely mind blowing stuff right there,” another Twitter user wrote.

A third fan commented, “Sheeesh. 70 mil?? I mean I thought he deserved the supermax. I ain’t know it was that much tho. Tatum salty fs.”

Nothing is final yet and Jaylen Brown could very well end up agreeing to a different deal with the Celtics. Regardless, though, it's certain to be life-changing money for the Boston wing.

Whatever others say though, there's no denying that Brown worked for it and deserves that kind of money.