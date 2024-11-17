The Boston Celtics ran away with a win against the Toronto Raptors in overtime thanks to a game-winning shot from Jayson Tatum. After the game, Jaylen Brown spoke about the shot from Tatum and shaded the Raptors in the process.

“That was a big time shot,” Brown said. “We needed it bad. The last thing we wanted to do is go into double overtime against the Toronto Raptors.”

The Celtics and the Raptors have had some good battles over the years, even dating back to the bubble, so Brown knows how it is to play against them. Of course, the Raptors look completely different now, but they've been competitive this season with the young talent they have.

Jayson Tatum wins game at the buzzer against the Raptors

Jayson Tatum was able to help the Celtics avoid double overtime against the Raptors, hitting the game-winning shot in overtime. Tatum had a chance to end the game in regulation and missed, but he was able to redeem himself.

“It felt good to finally hit one of those,” Tatum said after the game. “Obviously after the horrible miss I had at the end of regulation, so it felt good to bounce back and hit the shot for the win

“I got a lot of problems in life, confidence has never been one of them. I work too hard at my craft. I played too much basketball to ever doubt the next shot, whether it’s an in-and-out miss or whether I miss the entire rim. I know what I’m capable of and you always believe that the next one is going in.”

Tatum has hit many game-winning shots in his career, and there's no doubt he'll hit plenty more in the future. The Celtics are now 11-3, and continuing to try and keep pace with the undefeated Cleveland Cavaliers.