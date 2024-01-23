The Celtics star sent Doncic flying with a nasty crossover.

The Boston Celtics are on the road to take on the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night, and the game has provided an epic highlight.

With 5:30 remaining in the first half and Boston leading 47-39, Celtics star Jaylen Brown worked his way to the right elbow and then absolutely dropped Mavericks star Luka Doncic with a filthy crossover before burying the midrange jump shot:

JAYLEN BROWN DROPPED LUKA DONCIC 🤯pic.twitter.com/9aacGcv4bE — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 23, 2024

The Boston Celtics have the best record in the NBA and plays like this are a great example as to why. Not only is Boston a fundamentally sound team with strength all over the floor, they have star players that can make moves like this in order to get their own basket in a pinch.

Brown has been needed tonight as the Celtics are without Kristaps Porzingis. The Celtics' big man was ruled out with inflammation in his right knee.

It should be noted that Monday's game represents the second of a back-to-back for Boston. The Celtics earned a 116-107 victory over the Houston Rockets on Sunday, and Porzingis scored 32 points and added six rebounds in the win. For the season, Porzingis is averaging 19.5 points per game on 52.5 percent field goal and 35 percent three-point shooting. He's also recording 6.8 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game.

Earlier this season, Doncic spoke on his defense:

“I think I’ve been very good defensively. I know people are not going to say that but my team knows it, and coaches know it.”

When asked what areas of Luka's defensive game have improved, he said, “[My] energy and reading the game. The IQ has to be there too…just more hands and more energy.”

That may or may not be true, but there's no denying that the Celtics' superstar got the better of him on that play.