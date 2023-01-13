The Boston Celtics took care of business on Thursday night, taking down the Kevin Durant-less Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center, 109-98. Boston was also short-handed entering the matchup with both Jaylen Brown and Al Horford, among others, sidelined.

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla has provided a timely update on the status of Brown. The first-year shot-caller was unable to provide a timetable for Brown’s right adductor injury, but it doesn’t sound like Mazzulla is overly concerned with the issue:

“It’s sore,” Mazzulla said. “I’m not sure what the timeline is. (I) just know that he tried to give it a go today and wasn’t able to do it. So, we’ll know more probably in the next couple of days how he responds.”

According to the Celtics coach, he expects Brown to be out for “a week or so,” which is actually an optimistic timeline. There was some fear that Brown sustained a significant injury here, but it seems that this just isn’t the case.

Be that as it may, Boston will need to navigate their next few games without their second-best player in the lineup. Tatum will need to do the heavy lifting yet again for the Celtics with a back-to-back set against the Charlotte Hornets coming up on Saturday and Monday. After that, the Celtics face off against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in a rematch of last season’s Finals. That marquee matchup is slated for next Thursday, so Jaylen Brown still has a shot of being available for that highly-anticipated contest.