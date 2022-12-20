By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The NBA has been consistently absorbing attacks from people accusing the league of being too lenient when it comes to calling traveling violations. And with the NBA still seemingly letting players often get away with traveling infractions, at least one fan, whose Twitter handle isIN THE LAB, has taken matters upon himself to be a one-man vanguard of NBA rule integrity, at least when it comes to ensuring that players who commit traveling violations will get exposed on social media. Among those players is Boston Celtics star forward Jaylen Brown.

Brown somehow saw a montage clip made by IN THE LAB showing the Celtics star’s alleged traveling violations that were not called by the referees, and promptly reacted to the video, promising that he will “clean it up.”

I respect it and I agree lol let’s just keep it consistent ima clean it up everybody be traveling and carrying 🙃 the rules allowed it https://t.co/Bonart3ini — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) December 20, 2022

Will Brown change his ways right away? In any case, it’s a good thing that he’s now more aware of his tendency to travel than ever before. The Celtics don’t turn the ball over a lot, as they’re sixth in the league with just 13.8 turnovers per game and 10th with a 12.3 percent turnover rate. Surely, the Celtics don’t have any plans of seeing those numbers get worse, especially now that they are in the middle of a slump.

The Celtics are on a two-game losing streak, having been victimized by the Orlando Magic in Beantown in back-to-back fashion.

The Celtics, nevertheless, are still one of the top contenders for the 2023 NBA title, with Brown among those expected to lead the team to a deep playoff run next year.