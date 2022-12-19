By Enzo Flojo · 11 min read

Some clubs like the Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, Miami Heat, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, and even the Orlando Magic have gained a lot of momentum as 2022 draws to a close. However, several teams have also found it difficult to string victories together in December, stumbling through their tasks and falling behind in the standings. The Washington Wizards, Golden State Warriors, Chicago Bulls, and Toronto Raptors are just a few of them. It’s time to assess how well our favorite NBA teams have performed thus far as the 2022-23 NBA season enters Week 10 with a new edition of NBA Power Rankings.

As usual, there has been a lot of movement in these NBA Power Rankings, with some clubs standing out for their outstanding play and others shrugging their shoulders after every defeat. It appears that some teams will enjoy the festive sunlight this week while others will shiver in the bitter cold. Let’s examine each team’s performance throughout the previous week.

Oh, and for the first time since Week 5, the Boston Celtics are NOT our No. 1 team, with the Milwaukee Bucks taking over the top slot for now.

Previous 2022-23 NBA Power Rankings: Week 9 | Week 8 | Week 7 | Week 6 | Week 5 | Week 4 | Week 3 | Week 2

Now without further ado, let’s look at our 2022-23 NBA Power Rankings entering Week 10 of the new season.

1. Milwaukee Bucks (+2)

Giannis Antetokounmpo and his Bucks are back on top of our NBA Power Rankings after going 2-1 this past week. Yes, the 41-point beatdown at the hands of the Grizzlies was embarrassing. However, we’ll give the Bucks props for winning the following night against the Jazz despite missing Giannis. This is a team that has also won six of its last eight and has retaken the No. 1 spot in the league standings.

Great bounce back win tonight! Always a good time playing in front of the best fans in the @NBA !!! #UNDERDOGpic.twitter.com/yMI2WFgJwu — Bobby BP Portis (@BPortistime) December 18, 2022

2. Boston Celtics (-1)

The Celtics are having what is easily their worst stretch so far this season. They went 1-3 this past week, including back-to-back HOME losses to the Orlando Magic. That’s just mind-boggling, right? It’s not the best look for a team that has been the very best in the league for most of this season so far. This gives them shaky prospects against the Pacers, Wolves, and Bucks in Week 10.

3. Brooklyn Nets (+3)

Basketball fans are now rallying behind the Nets. That’s not exactly hard to do, considering how they’ve played this month. Brooklyn has lost just one game in December, and they’re currently riding high on a six-game winning streak. That’s terrific momentum as they end 2022 facing the wounded Warriors, followed by the Bucks, Cavs, Hawks, and Hornets.

4. Memphis Grizzlies (+1)

The Grizzlies are the first Western Conference team to appear in our Week 10 NBA Power Rankings, which is an indication of how the pendulum of power has swung to the other half of the map. Still, Memphis is no pansy, as we’re sure the Bucks will tell you. The Grizzlies are also back on top of the West, snatching the top spot from the Pelicans despite a loss to the Thunder to end Week 9.

5. Cleveland Cavaliers (No change)

The Cavs stay put in our NBA Power Rankings instead of moving up thanks to a freak loss to the Spurs in Week 9. They have bounced back quite nicely since then, though. Cleveland has strung wins over the Mavs, Pacers, and Mavs again as they look to finish 2022 on a strong note. They also maintain their spot at No. 3 in the Eastern Conference.

6. New Orleans Pelicans (-4)

The Pelicans’ hot streak in December came to a screeching halt in Week 9 as they dropped three in a row. New Orleans lost back-to-back games in Utah before moving to Phoenix and falling short there as well. Zion Williamson continues to be a force of nature, but the Pelicans are showing signs of wear and tear. They also definitely miss Brandon Ingram out there on the floor.

7. Phoenix Suns (no change)

A huge home win over the Pelicans ended a rather tumultuous stretch for the Suns. Phoenix had lost five straight games before salvaging a win over the Clippers and then earning that big comeback win over NOLA. Mikal Bridges has been pretty awesome for this squad along with the ever-dependable Devin Booker. It’s also a very good sign that Chris Paul has led them in assists in their last six outings.

8. Denver Nuggets (+1)

The Nuggets had no wins over marquee teams in Week 9, but they’ll still take any W they can get. Victories over the Wizards and Hornets aren’t the most impressive, but they’ve kept Denver at the top of the Northwest Division. They will end the year with a huge six-game gauntlet, though, as they face the Grizzlies, Blazers, Suns, Kings (twice), and Heat. Good luck, Denver.

9. New York Knicks (+2)

New York natives are smiling from ear to ear. That’s because the Nets aren’t the only NYC team doing well right now. The Knickerbockers have actually not lost since early December. They have, in fact, strung together seven wins in a row. Now, yes, only the Cavs were elite among the Knicks’ victims, but this still gives them great momentum to close out 2022 on a strong note.

10. Philadelphia 76ers (+2)

Philly limped out of the gates to begin December, but they have right the ship now. The Sixers, in fact, have won their last four assignments. Their dynamic duo of Joel Embiid and James Harden has also looked really dangerous in that stretch, with Embiid even putting up a 53-piece in Week 9 as Harden continues to be a 20-point, 10-assist performer. Can’t sleep on these Sixers.

got the dub against the dubs. 📹 Game Highlights vs. Warriors | 12.16.22 presented by @cryptocompic.twitter.com/1oqDAkzyXq — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) December 17, 2022

11. Sacramento Kings (-3)

The Kings are pretty good, man. They are second overall in scoring and top five in assists and field goal shooting. They lost to the Sixers before bouncing back with wins over the slumping Raptors and lowly Pistons. Who would have thought the Kings would ever be a top-five team in the West this season, eh? The only reason they drop here is the performance of the other teams.

12. Portland Trail Blazers (+1)

The Blazers went 3-1 in Week 9, which is why they move up three spots in our Week 10 NBA Power Rankings. Wins over the Wolves, Spurs, and Rockets offset their lone defeat at the hands of the Mavs. Anfernee Simons continues to be very impressive this season, while Damian Lillard just keeps on making buckets as long as he’s healthy enough to play.

13. Los Angeles Clippers (+4)

Kawhi Leonard looked more like himself this past week. He averaged 25.0 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 2.0 steals in Week 9 as the Clippers won all the games in which he played. The one that he missed, though, was a loss to the Suns. Still, the Clippers are moving up a bunch of spots in our NBA Power Rankings thanks to Kawhi’s rediscovered dominance. We just hope it’s sustainable.

14. Utah Jazz (+1)

The jury is still out on whether the Jazz are for real. They went 2-1 in Week 9 with two wins over the Pelicans, but they’re still way too inconsistent to be seriously considered a contender. Our guess is they’ll mull things over after the holidays and maybe finally pick a lane — tank for the 2023 NBA Draft or pull out all the stops for a playoff push.

15. Miami Heat (+8)

After a shaky start to December, the Heat have now caught fire. They’ve reeled in four wins in a row and have retaken the top spot in the Southeast Division ahead of the Hawks. Their victims this past week weren’t exactly elite, but those wins were still important as Miami tries to finish 2022 red hot. This is also why they’re our highest climbers in the NBA Power Rankings entering Week 10.

16. Minnesota Timberwolves (-2)

Minnesota started Week 9 with defeats to the Blazers and Clippers. However, they did bounce back well with wins over the Thunder and Bulls. The backcourt pairing of D’Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards was good this past week, and Naz Reid was also mighty impressive. Still, this is a team that is among the league’s worst in rebounding despite having Rudy Gobert. They’re also the third-most turnover-prone team this season.

17. Golden State Warriors (-7)

There are two main reasons for the Warriors sliding out of the top 10 in our NBA Power Rankings. The first is that they went 1-3 in Week 9. Their three-game slump was snapped by their most recent win over the Raptors. The second reason is Steph Curry’s shoulder injury, which will keep him out for about a month’s time.

18. Indiana Pacers (no change)

The Pacers are hanging around just outside the top eight in the East, though this is a team that has lost four of its last five games. All those losses have been at six points or less, but near-wins won’t really count in the standings. The outlook to finish 2022 is also not-so-bright as they face the Celtics, red-hot Heat, Pelicans, Hawks, Cavs, and Clippers.

19. Atlanta Hawks (-3)

Losing to the Grizzlies and Magic really hurt the Hawks in Week 9, though a win over the Hornets was just what they needed. De’Andre Hunter has been solid for this team, but they really want to see more consistency from their true leader, Trae Young. It also hurts that Clint Capela might be out for a week or two even as both Dejounte Murray and John Collins are also nursing injuries.

20. Los Angeles Lakers (+4)

First, of course, we hate how we won’t see Anthony Davis on the floor for at least a month after he sustained a right foot injury. That sucks for the team and its fans. That said, remember that the Lakers won three of their last four games. LeBron James is on a pretty good shooting stretch, while Russell Westbrook has really embraced his sixth-man role. Also, guys like Thomas Bryant and Austin Reaves have stepped up big time.

21. Dallas Mavericks (-2)

The Mavs went 2-2 in Week 9. They got wins over the Thunder and Blazers but lost twice to the Cavs. This continues to be Luka Doncic’s team, though when he’s not on the floor, things just look really rough. Right now, Dallas is among the worst teams in rebounding, assists, and even free-throw shooting.

22. Toronto Raptors (-2)

Five losses in a row place the Raptors even lower in our Week 10 NBA Power Rankings. They have actually won only two games this month, which is why they’re dead last in the Atlantic Division. That just should not be the case for a team this versatile, but they have notoriously below expectations so far.

23. Chicago Bulls (-2)

When the Bulls are locked in, they’re actually entertaining and dangerous. When they’re out of it, though, they’re among the worst squads this season. In Week 9, the Bulls have been more of the latter. They lost all their Week 9 games and are currently in fourth place in the Central Division.

24. Orlando Magic (+2)

The Magic have won six games in a row and are 5-3 in December. And yet we cannot bring ourselves to put them higher than No. 24 mainly because they still rank so low in so many categories. This is still a bottom-five team in scoring, assists, turnovers, and 3-pointers made. They’re also still outside the top 10 in the East. However, if they keep on winning, then maybe this isn’t a mirage after all.

25. Oklahoma City Thunder (-3)

The Thunder snapped a five-game losing streak with a win over Memphis to close out Week 9. Still, their slump hurt them pretty badly, putting them at No. 13 in the Western Conference. However, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues to be a world-beating somebody on a team of nobodies. That’s at least something good to look out for on the Thunder.

26. Washington Wizards (-1)

The Wizards are the only winless team in December, and that’s the main reason they’re down here in our Week 10 NBA Power Rankings. It just seems like the life has been sucked out of Washington, despite sporadically good play from the likes of Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porzingis, and Bradley Beal. It’s hard to see a light at the end of the tunnel for this team.

27. Houston Rockets (no change)

A win over the Suns kicked off Week 9 well for the Rockets after beating the Bucks as well, but losses to the Heat and Blazers were quick to offset those gains. Maybe they’ll move up a smidge when they finally get win No. 10, which might actually come this week as they face the Spurs, Magic, and Mavs.

28. San Antonio Spurs (no change)

San Antonio had a nice little three-game run bridging Weeks 8 and 9, but then they lost back-to-back against the Blazers and Heat. Keldon Johnson continues to be a revelation for the Spurs, though. He won’t be an All-Star this season, but we cannot scoff at his 21.1 points per game.

29. Detroit Pistons (+1)

Detroit’s only win in the last six games was in overtime against the only squad below them in our Week 10 NBA Power Rankings. That says a lot about the quality of this team, though it’s good enough to put them out of the last spot on this list.

30. Charlotte Hornets (-1)

It seems like the Hornets and Pistons are just playing musical chairs with the last two spots in our NBA Power Rankings. That said, Charlotte has also lost its last eight assignments. They have the worst record in the league, but at least LaMelo Ball is back.