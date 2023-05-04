David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

After a tough loss in Game 1 against the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Boston Celtics grabbed a much needed win in Game 2. Facing the prospect of heading to the Sixers homecourt and being down 0-2 in the series, the Celtics responded in impressive fashion with a old fashioned drubbing to the tune of 121-87. As the series now shifts to the road for the Celtics, they will hope to return home for Game 5 with at least a split. Following the game, Celtics star Jaylen Brown spoke in detail about the team’s mindset heading into Game 3.

“You get ready in a tough environment we know going into Philly, a hostile environment, but it should be fun,” Brown said. “I think we all should be excited to embrace that challenge. You’ve got to be worthy of what you say you want to do and these are the moments and tests that you got to persevere through. All of these challenges, you can’t run from it. You can’t hide, you got to just accept it head on and come out and play Celtic basketball.”

At 25-16, the Celtics were one of seven teams in the NBA this season to have posted a winning record on the road in the regular season. In the playoffs, the Celtics are 2-1 on the road including the Game 6 closeout against the Atlanta Hawks in the first round.

Through the Celtics first seven games of the NBA playoffs, Jaylen Brown is averaging a playoff career-high 26.1 points per game, 5.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.1 steals with shooting splits of 56.1 percent from the field, 54.1 percent from three-point range and 65.2 percent from the free-throw line.