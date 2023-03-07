The Boston Celtics lost another tough one on Monday. Without Jayson Tatum, Al Horford, and Robert Williams in the picture, the Celtics suffered their third consecutive loss, this time in the form of a heartbreaking overtime victory at the hands of the Cleveland Cavaliers, 118-114.

The Celtics will now be looking for a much-needed bounce-back victory on Wednesday when they face off against Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers. Boston fans everywhere will be glad to know that both Jayson Tatum and Al Horford have been removed from the injury report ahead of Wednesday’s matchup, per NBA insider Keith Smith.

Tatum missed Monday’s loss with a knee injury, but it sounds like it was merely a night off for Boston’s superstar swingman. The Celtics were coming off a double-overtime loss against the New York Knicks on Sunday, which is why it wasn’t a complete shock that they decided to rest Tatum the following night.

The same was the case for Horford, who is now expected to return to the lineup after a one-game injury absence. Robert Williams, on the other hand, has already been ruled out due to a lingering hamstring strain. Williams will join Danilo Gallinari and Payton Pritchard on the sidelines.

At the moment, the Celtics have already fallen two games behind Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks for the No. 1 seed in the East. Boston will need to get back to winning ways immediately if they want to reclaim the top spot from Milwaukee.