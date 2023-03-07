Tuesday’s matchup between the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers needed an extra period to determine a winner. In the end, it was the Cavs who prevailed, 118-114, in what turned out to be quite a spectacle between two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference at the moment.

Celtics forward Grant Williams actually had a chance to win the game in regulation. Unfortunately for him, the 24-year-old ended up missing two free throws with the game tied and just 0.8 seconds remaining on the clock. Even just one free throw would have probably been enough to seal the deal for Boston, but ended up missing both.

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla has now spoken out about Williams’ botched free throws. The first-year shot-caller offered his full support for the embattled Williams, who has understandably been trolled hard on the mean streets of Twitter:

“Grant, the way he is, he’ll bounce back. I have full faith in him,” Mazzulla said confidently, via Jay King of The Athletic.

It was a tough break for Grant Williams. Those were the only two free throws he attempted throughout the ballgame, and it sucks for him that he missed both.

Williams recently saw himself benched in one of the Celtics’ recent games. It ended up being nothing more than just a one-game healthy DNP, though, and he has since been back in the rotation. This recent debacle against the Cavs, however, could have an impact on his playing time moving forward. Although, Joe Mazzulla still seems to have his full confidence in him.