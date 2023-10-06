The Boston Celtics made a big move last week by trading for All-Star guard Jrue Holiday. That move is one that may help the Celtics take the next step needed to gain their 18th NBA Championship and their first since 2008. However, while the addition of Holiday is a huge addition, the Celtics gave up Robert William III and Malcolm Brogdon.

Williams has been a key part of the Celtics makeup in recent seasons, because he has been one of the game's best defensive centers when he has been in the lineup. Williams is a tremendous shot blocker and rebounder, and finding a way to win without him will be one of the team's major challenges.

Former NBA star Vince Carter has great respect for Williams and he believes his absence will be a difficult obstacle for the Celtics to overcome.

“Losing Robert Williams is huge,” Carter said. “Everybody says he gets injured a lot. Yes, that's totally true. But his presence is paramount to what they are trying to do when facing Giannis (Antetokounmpo) or Joel Embiid, who's very good in the post. If you get past those guys, you have to deal with A.D. (Anthony Davis) or the Joker (Nikola Jokic). They're not able to deal with those guys.”

Carter is making a huge point that could hang over the Celtics' heads throughout the season. While they have Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford and Luke Kornet to combat the game's top big men, that may not be enough to get the job done.

Robert Williams has been a popular member of the Celtics, but now he will be playing for the Portland Trail Blazers, as will Brogdon.