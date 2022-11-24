Published November 24, 2022

The Boston Celtics have come out of the 2022-23 gates on fire, as they now own the current best record in the NBA at 14-4, with their latest effort being a 125-112 win over Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, whom Doncic deemed as the best duo in the league, were back at it again with their scoring exploits, putting up 37 and 32 points, respectively, to lead Boston to victory.

And Marcus Smart is loving the experience of playing with two of the best wings in today’s NBA.

In fact, Smart used some creative Wild West imagery in illustrating just how deadly having Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown as a team’s primary weapons can be.

“I was joking with Jaylen. We have – in the Old Western, when you’re in a shootout, you’ve got a gun on this one. And I told him we also have another one with you over here. So we’ve got two sharpshooters that can do some damage,” Smart said, per Jay King of The Athletic.

Marcus Smart is alluding to the Old West gunfights that are commonly depicted in film and television where two cowboys usually face off with each other in the middle of the town, perhaps in front of a saloon, with guns holstered on their hips. The two, after uttering some lines to assert their superiority over the other, then draw their gun and point it at each other, with the fastest and most accurate gunslinger being the victor.

Yes, there are few players in the league who could match Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown’s combination of speed, size, and ability to shoot from distance, so Smart may not be too far off with that metaphor.

Smart’s trust in those two has also been in full display this season. In addition to his usual lockdown defense, the 28-year old point guard is currently averaging a career-best 7.3 assists per game, evolving into one of the best table-setters in the league to complement Tatum and Brown.

The Celtics will look to continue their gunslinging ways as they take on the Sacramento Kings on Friday night at home.