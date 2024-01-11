The Celtics are just build different this 2023-24.

The Boston Celtics are almost 80 years old, and they've seen plenty of success in their time. As a result, breaking franchise records can be particularly difficult.

But, the 2023-24 Celtics have already managed to do something historic. After a thrilling 127-120 overtime win against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Boston improved to a perfect 18-0 at TD Garden. That's enough for the most consecutive home wins in team history.

The Celtics have started the season 18-0 at TD Garden, their best home start in franchise history 🍀 Dating back to last season, they have won 25 straight games on the parquet floor, with their last home loss coming on March 5, 2023 vs. the Knicks. pic.twitter.com/iZ9VTXnXCf — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 11, 2024

Prior to this record-setting victory, the 1957-58 C's boasted the best home start by going 17-0 in Beantown. While that mark previously seemed untouchable, the current Celtics have been able to truly feed off their home crowd. Boston head coach Joe Mazzulla praised Celtics fans for their help during the 18-game streak, via NBC Sports Boston.

“I'm not going to say we're 18-0 at home without [the crowd],” he said. “The fans are really smart. They know when we suck and they know when we don't and they've seen great basketball for a long period of time. Usually, if they're cheering, it's because you're doing something right…There's nothing better than getting the Garden, the crowd to appreciate Celtics basketball.”

The Timberwolves, who are the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, nearly snapped Boston's streak. With 4:09 remaining in the fourth quarter, Minnesota got up 104-95 for its biggest lead of the game. Although the Celtics were in trouble at that point, they relied on their stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to get them back in it.

Tatum had an astounding 45 points while shooting 50 percent from the field, while Brown added 35 of his own. This became the first time Boston's dynamic duo combined for 80 points in a single game, per NBC Sports Boston statistician Dick Lipe.

Most notably, 51 of the stars' points came in the second half and overtime. Tatum in particular dropped 12 points after regulation while the Timberwolves only posted nine points altogether.

JAYSON TATUM IS GOING OFF IN OT 🔥 He has scored 10 of 43 points in the extra frame as the Celtics lead by 5 with 49.8 remaining!pic.twitter.com/6JlZPdPYet — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 11, 2024

The Celtics' dominance at home follows a postseason in which they were anything but dominant at TD Garden. In their 20 playoff games during the 2022-23 season, the C's went a meager 5-6 at home and lost on their own floor to the Miami Heat in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

So far, the Celtics are doing their best to apologize to Boston fans. They're 29-8 overall and are in first place in the Eastern Conference. Up next for the C's on Thursday night is the No. 2 seed in the East: the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Green Team will now travel to Wisconsin to take on the Bucks as part of the second leg of a back-to-back.