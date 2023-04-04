A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

At the moment, Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics sit two games behind the Milwaukee Bucks for the top seed in the East. They still have four games remaining in the regular season, which means that at this point, a first-place finish is still well within reach for Boston. Be that as it may, it is clear that the Celtics already have one eye on the playoffs, and they now intend to shore up their squad ahead of what they’re hoping will be another deep postseason run.

NBA guru Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Monday that the Celtics intend to make one key addition to their roster as the end of the regular season draws closer. This comes in the form of 6-foot-6 small forward Justin Champagnie, who will reportedly sign with Boston in the coming days. Champagnie is obviously no big-name signing for the Celtics, but he could be a noteworthy addition to the squad’s depth moving forward.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Champagnie currently plies his trade for the Sioux Falls Skyforce, which is the NBA G League affiliate of the Miami Heat. Earlier this season, the 21-year-old played three games for the Toronto Raptors before the team decided to waive his contract in December.

The Celtics clearly like what they’ve seen from Justin Champagnie in the G League, where he has averaged 18 points and eight rebounds per contest for the Skyforce. Nevertheless, it remains to be seen if the former Pitt standout will be able to crack coach Joe Mazzulla’s rotation in the coming weeks.