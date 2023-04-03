Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

The Boston Celtics will be without Robert Williams III and could have Jaylen Brown sidelined as well when they meet Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday.

Williams has been officially ruled out for the contest due to left knee injury management. He also missed their previous game against the Utah Jazz due to the same issue, and by the looks of it, the Celtics are being cautious of his condition as the playoff nears.

As for Brown, he has been tagged as questionable due to lower back pain. To recall, he was also labeled as questionable heading to the Jazz game due to the same health problem but was able to play. Hopefully, it would be the same case this time around as they face one of their top rivals.

However, considering that the Celtics can’t afford their second-best player to sustain any significant injury this close to the postseason, it won’t be a surprise if they decide to let him take the day off to make sure he is fully healed.

For now, fans can only wait and hope for the best when it comes to the injuries of Jaylen Brown and Robert Williams III. The two are crucial pieces for the Celtics, and if both miss the Sixers game, it’s definitely going to be felt by the whole team.

The Celtics have a three-game lead over the third-seeded Sixers, so they are not in any danger of falling off the second seed. Still, it would be nice if Brown can suit up Tuesday and they make a strong statement against Philly.