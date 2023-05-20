Loves Arsenal and the Los Angeles Clippers, so his loyalty can never be questioned. This guy has been through enough sports trauma for one lifetime.

Entering the 2022-23 season, all the Boston Celtics had in mind was wanting to avenge their 2022 NBA Finals loss to the Golden State Warriors. However, the Celtics are now in dire straits after another lapse in concentration allowed the Miami Heat to come roaring back late in the game to take a 2-0 series lead with the series heading back to Miami.

In Game 1, it was during the third quarter where the Celtics lost the plot, surrendering 46 points and essentially giving the Heat the requisite space to take the series opener. They seemed to have learned their lesson, as they came out of the halftime intermission in Game 2 locked in, outscoring the Heat 33-21 to take an eight-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.

However, as the Heat showed throughout this spirited playoff run, they simply don’t know when to quit. Led by Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, not to mention the timely shot-making of Duncan Robinson and Gabe Vincent, the Heat stormed back from a late deficit once more as the Celtics crumbled, similar to how they came back on multiple occasions against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Losing the first two games of an NBA playoff series — at home, no less — doesn’t usually bode well for a team’s playoff hopes. So naturally, some Celtics fans are sounding the alarm bells, especially after Jayson Tatum’s fourth quarter disappearing act.

I'm done with the #Celtics again until October. Simply embarrassing to get punked by a garbage ass 8 seed… Mazzulla is trash & this team don't have a single clutch gene in their bodies, from Tatum to the last guy on the bench. #ScaredBabies — Shawn (@osu45804) May 20, 2023

What about Tatum and brown hitting the same amount of FGs that I did in the 4th? https://t.co/qsMWwTUPgN — Tyler Lawson (@canesTL32) May 20, 2023

Jimmy was 0-for-3 with zero points in the last 2:30 of the game. Celtics lost because they are absolute choke artists on offense. — devin mcintyre (@devinmci) May 20, 2023

CHOKE ARTIST CELTICS EXACTLY WHAT I EXPECTED FROM THIS TEAM. TATUM IS TRASH IN CLUCH MOMENTS. IM SPEECHLESS LOSING TO A TEAM THAT BARELY MADE PLAYOFFS SAD — joe (@josephm1120) May 20, 2023

Jaylen Brown did not escape criticism as well. Going 7-23 during a night where a characteristic shooting night may have resulted in a Celtics win should make Brown rue the fact that he failed to step up to the moment, scoring just three points on 1-5 shooting from the field in the final frame.

Jaylen Brown shot this shot. pic.twitter.com/pELQRlt1lR — Celtics Doomer (@celticsdoomer) May 20, 2023

Jaylen Brown was a -24 in 37 minutes tonight and it seemed worse watching the game. — Bretthalamow (@bmf1314) May 20, 2023

Don’t let Tatums 4th qtr distract you from the fact Jaylen Brown was 7-23… lol — IM THE BIG BAD BOOTY DADDY. 🇧🇿🏁 (@GOD_B0DY) May 20, 2023

Of course, the Celtics-Heat series is far from over. As the 2021 Los Angeles Clippers would attest to, losing the first two games of a series at home, while bleak and disconcerting, isn’t exactly a playoff death knell. Nevertheless, with the Heat on a roll, the Celtics will have to step up huge, even though fans aren’t exactly optimistic regarding their chances of doing so.

The last time the Celtics went down 2-0 at home against a Jimmy Butler-led 8-seed, they reeled off four straight victories to win the series. This is how I cope. — Mike Kennedy (@MikeKennedyNFL) May 20, 2023

The Celtics will have an opportunity to bounce back in Game 3 on the road on Sunday night, 8:30 PM E.T.