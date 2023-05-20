Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

The Miami Heat are currently in the midst of a Game 2 battle with the Boston Celtics, but both Duncan Robinson and Bam Adebayo have already reached impressive feats.

Robinson, who is known for his ability to make it rain from downtown, just tied Mario Chalmers for the most threes in franchise playoff history, trailing only LeBron James. Via Ira Winderman:

“Duncan Robinson has tied Mario Chalmers for second on the Heat all-time playoff 3-pointers list, behind only LeBron James.”

Bam? Well, he’s also in The King’s company. Via ESPN Stats & Info:

“Bam Adebayo has his 23rd career playoff double-double.That passes Dwyane Wade for the 2nd most in Heat history, behind LeBron James (31).”

Bam is a double-double machine and currently sits at 20 points and 13 rebounds. In the postseason, the big man is averaging 18.3 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per night. He’s already proven to be a key cog in this Celtics series by imposing his will inside.

Robinson meanwhile isn’t playing a whole lot in these playoffs, but he’s making his minutes count. The sharpshooter is putting up 7.3 PPG off the bench in just over 16 MPG while shooting 41.3% from three-point land. The former Michigan standout added a huge 15 points off the bench in Game 2.

The Heat have surprised many in the postseason with their improbable run to the East Finals. But despite their poor campaign, we have to remember just how much experience Erik Spoelstra’s group has. That definitely includes Robinson and Bam, who were important pieces during their Finals run in 2020.

Hopefully, Miami can get back to the grand stage.