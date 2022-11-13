Published November 13, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics had quite a Saturday night, as they wrecked the Detroit Pistons in a 117-108 victory. However, it did not too smoothly for the Celtics in the early goings of the contest.

Cue the orchestral masterpiece that is Yakety Sax for this hilarious Celtics sequence in the first quarter.

If you listen closely to the broadcast, you’d actually hear glass breaking, wrenches hitting metal plates, and babies crying during that unforgivingly laughable stretch that definitely deserves a spot on Shaqtin’ a Fool.

Outside of that ugly scene, the Celtics played like champions, especially Tatum. The Celtics’ star forward finished the game with 43 points on 14-of-28 shooting from the field with seven 3-pointers, 10 rebounds, three assists, a steal, and a block in 41 minutes of action. The Celtics were missing a number of key bodies, with Jalen Brown, Malcolm Brogdon, and Al Horford all sidelined with injuries, but Tatum was not going to let the Pistons snap Boston’s win streak. Grant Williams and Marcus Smart stepped up offensively, scoring 19 and 18 points, respectively. Derrick White chipped in 12 points, albeit on just 3-of-12 shooting from the floor. Defensively, the Celtics held Detroit down to only 41.6 percent shooting from the field.

The Celtics, who have stretched their undefeated run to six games with that victory over the Pistons, are now at 10-3. They are looking every bit like a legitimate NBA title contender again. The reigning Eastern Conference champions will take a rest Sunday before a home game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday.