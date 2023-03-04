The Boston Celtics gave their doubters all the necessary ammunition they needed on Friday. With a 28-point lead over a struggling Brooklyn Nets side on their own home floor, Jayson Tatum and the C’s somehow managed to lose by double digits, 115-105.

Tatum was interviewed about what the prevailing emotions were in the Celtics locker room after the game. The All-Star dismissed it as a bad night and another loss in the standings, nothing more.

“We lost. It was tough. Disbelief? No. We didn’t play well. They played better than we did. Usually, you lose. It’s not disbelief. I don’t even know if it’s anger. Played too many games to be angry,” said Jayson Tatum.

Tatum struggled mightily with his outside shot all game. He ended up misfiring on all of his eight attempts from beyond the arc and was a team-worst -19 on the box score.

Both he and Jaylen Brown were outclassed by Mikal Bridges on the night. The Nets’ biggest prize from the Kevin Durant trade led all scorers with 38 points on just 22 shots while also playing stellar defense throughout the game.

The Celtics have now lost two of their last three against East playoff teams by double figures after going 10-2 in their games beforehand.

Critics may see the loss against the Nets and recent blowout against the New York Knicks as symptoms of a more serious problem. But from a macro point of view, they’re both just tough losses to move on from. That’s how Jayson Tatum views it.

“Move on. Get ready for the next one,” the Celtics star said.