Fans came out in droves to clown Jayson Tatum for his choke job after the Celtics star missed a crucial FT in their loss to the Hornets.

Winning on the second night of a back-to-back is always a tough task. Losing that game when you had a golden chance to win the game is even more excruciating to accept. For Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics on Monday night, they simply could not have lost in a more demoralizing fashion against a Charlotte Hornets team that has lost four straight entering the night by an average of around 17 points.

In overtime, the Celtics had a chance to tie the game at 119 after Jayson Tatum was fouled by his former teammate, Gordon Hayward, on a three-point attempt. Tatum calmly made the first two free throws but proceeded to shoot the ball in-and-out on his third attempt, with the Hornets securing the defensive board thanks to Miles Bridges.

The Hornets ended up sealing the game with two Hayward free throws, and in the process of doing so, fans came out in droves to clown Jayson Tatum for his choke job.

JAYSON TATUM MISSED FREE THROW WITH THE GAME ON THE LINE LMAOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/FwDwjoTYNY — dean 🦂 (@DeanScorpion_) November 21, 2023

Jayson Tatum at the free throw line pic.twitter.com/XHaTiPkN80 — MorrisMuse (@MorrisSrMuse) November 21, 2023

Anyone else see Boston Celtic Jayson Tatum choke that free throw and cost his team the game? pic.twitter.com/jgboqurMVJ — Lukinator222 (@lukinator222) November 21, 2023

Fans on social media also never forget; this past offseason, the Celtics star memorably threw some shade towards the Hornets by using them as an example of a team the great players shouldn't take lightly, implying that just because their opponents are putrid doesn't mean that they should be complacent.

But now, the Hornets have come to haunt Jayson Tatum, wasting a good night from the Celtics star who poured in 45 points, 13 rebounds, and six assists in a losing effort.

"Just because we playing Charlotte on NBA League Pass on a Monday…" – Jayson Tatum this past summer Jayson Tatum just lost to Charlotte (+280 ML) on a Monday 🙃 pic.twitter.com/bq10v4yLj2 — br_betting (@br_betting) November 21, 2023

Great players always get held to such a ridiculously high standard, especially when they run their mouths like Jayson Tatum inadvertently did under the guise of motivation. Now, all the Celtics star can do is take all the clowning on the chin after being unable to walk the talk, second night of a back-to-back notwithstanding.