Despite the myriad of injuries they have been dealing with of late, the Boston Celtics have still fared very well over their past few games. Their four-game winning streak, however, is now in danger when they take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night — especially since Jayson Tatum is in danger of missing that marquee matchup due to injury.

Jayson Tatum injury status vs. Bucks

Tatum has once again popped up on the injury report with a non-COVID illness. He is officially tagged as doubtful to play, which obviously does not ode well for his chances of suiting up against Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. You have to note, however, that Tatum was also questionable to play with this same injury on Friday, but he went off for 41 points in a win over the Hornets. He then followed it up with a 16-point outing on 3-of-16 shooting against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, so perhaps he’s not at a hundred percent at the moment.

If Tatum is unable to go, he will join Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, and Danilo Gallinaro on the sidelines. Robert Williams and Grant Williams are both questionable to play against the Bucks as well, so the Celtics could be extremely shorthanded against Milwaukee, who is currently just 1.5 games behind them for the top spot in the East.

As for the Bucks, Giannis is currently dealing with a sore right knee, but he’s probable to suit up against the Celtics. Milwaukee’s NBA trade deadline recruit, Jae Crowder, is not yet ready to make his Milwaukee debut as he works on his conditioning.