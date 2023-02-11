Jaylen Brown will be out of commission for the Boston Celtics for at least one week after he suffered a facial fracture during their win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday. It was Jayson Tatum who inadvertently elbowed Brown in the face, which forced the latter to exit the game immediately after the nasty hit.

On Friday, the Celtics confirmed that Brown will need to be re-evaluated next week to determine whether or not he will be able to return to action. As expected, Tatum was feeling guilt-ridden by the fact that it was his elbow that caused a lot of pain to his star teammate:

“I feel like I need to buy him a car or something,” Tatum said, via Souichi Terada of Mass Live. “First time all season me and him both crash from the corner, and I end up elbowing him in the face. Obviously, I feel terrible, a freak accident. But whether it’s a mask or buying him a car, I think I got it.”

If that’s the case, then I’d like to know where I can sign up to get elbowed in the face by Jayson Tatum. A second-hand car would work for me too.

All jokes aside, though, you understand why Tatum is feeling terrible about the accident. He obviously didn’t mean it, but it does not take away from the fact that it hurt. A lot. Added insult to injury is the fact that Jaylen Brown will be sidelined for a relatively extended period because of Tatum’s elbow.

Celtics president Brad Stevens noted that Brown is still suffering the after-effects of Tatum’s hit. However, they’re feeling optimistic about Jaylen’s imminent return:

“He’s still feeling it, doesn’t feel great,” Stevens said. “So we’ll see how he feels when he starts moving around and then we’ll get together early in the week and kind of figure out what’s next. But it doesn’t look like it’s going to be too long, which is a good thing.”