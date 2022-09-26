NBA
Celtics star Jayson Tatum delivers great news on his shoulder injury
Following an abysmal week, the Boston Celtics finally got some good news during Monday’s Media Day festivities. Celtics star Jayson Tatum has fully healed from a nagging shoulder injury that bothered him during the NBA Finals.
After a tough NBA Finals performance, it was clear that fatigue and other external factors were impacting Tatum’s play. In an interview with Bleacher Report last month, Tatum revealed that a stinger in his shoulder was aggravating him more than he previously let on.
While health has been a huge concern for the C’s, Tatum put any fears regarding his shoulder injury to rest on Monday.
“I feel great now. Yeah, [my shoulder] affected me during the playoffs,” Jayson Tatum said. But, you know, you play that long in the season and those physical matchups, everybody was dealing with something.”
The 24-year-old didn’t want to turn his injury into a big deal and refused to have it be an excuse for his struggles in the Finals.
“But you know, everybody, that late into the season is dealing with something. So I didn’t want [the injury] to be exaggerated. Something that I was kind of like using as a crutch.”
In addition to a healed shoulder, Tatum boasts a new diet regimen as well. Clearly, the young star is taking his health seriously and is working toward preventing late-season fatigue:
Jayson Tatum says he changed his diet and is "really paying attention to what I eat" moving forward. Tatum said it's all in hopes of being ready to play a full, long season.
— Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) September 26, 2022
With the 2022-23 NBA season only a few weeks away, Jayson Tatum can return in good shape alongside co-star Jaylen Brown. Like Tatum, Brown clarified that he’s in perfect condition to play, and the potent Boston duo looks ready to take the NBA by storm again.