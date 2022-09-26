Following an abysmal week, the Boston Celtics finally got some good news during Monday’s Media Day festivities. Celtics star Jayson Tatum has fully healed from a nagging shoulder injury that bothered him during the NBA Finals.

After a tough NBA Finals performance, it was clear that fatigue and other external factors were impacting Tatum’s play. In an interview with Bleacher Report last month, Tatum revealed that a stinger in his shoulder was aggravating him more than he previously let on.

While health has been a huge concern for the C’s, Tatum put any fears regarding his shoulder injury to rest on Monday.

“I feel great now. Yeah, [my shoulder] affected me during the playoffs,” Jayson Tatum said. But, you know, you play that long in the season and those physical matchups, everybody was dealing with something.”

The 24-year-old didn’t want to turn his injury into a big deal and refused to have it be an excuse for his struggles in the Finals.

“But you know, everybody, that late into the season is dealing with something. So I didn’t want [the injury] to be exaggerated. Something that I was kind of like using as a crutch.”

In addition to a healed shoulder, Tatum boasts a new diet regimen as well. Clearly, the young star is taking his health seriously and is working toward preventing late-season fatigue:

Jayson Tatum says he changed his diet and is "really paying attention to what I eat" moving forward. Tatum said it's all in hopes of being ready to play a full, long season. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) September 26, 2022

With the 2022-23 NBA season only a few weeks away, Jayson Tatum can return in good shape alongside co-star Jaylen Brown. Like Tatum, Brown clarified that he’s in perfect condition to play, and the potent Boston duo looks ready to take the NBA by storm again.