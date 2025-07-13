After watching AEW put on a clinic at All In Texas, WWE was afforded their turn to provide fans with a Pay-Per-View caliber card while celebrating the career of Bill Goldberg, who was having his final professional wrestling match against Gunther in the main event.

Unfortunately, much like with the Adam Cole news, disaster struck on WWE's card too, as during his preliminary contest against LA Knight, Seth Rollins came down awkwardly on his knee on an otherwise normal leapfrog and was unable to continue the match as normal. He attempted a backflip, couldn't put weight on his knee, and was ultimately examined by the referee, eating a BFT on the way to an uncharacteristic loss.

As Knight celebrated his win, Rollins was helped back to the locker room by production assistants, further struggling to put weight on his leg as fans struggled to accept this new reality.

… or was it?

While Rollins clearly looked injured, fans online wondered if this was all a work, allowing “The Visionary” to return to the ring later in the night for a surprise cash-in on either Gunther or Goldberg, depending on who secured the win. Unfortunately, that didn't happen, with Gunther retiring Goldberg in rather underwhelming fashion, and now fans have to wonder what the future holds for Mr. Money in the Bank if he is unable to wrestle now or in the immediate future.

Could luck be in Rollins' favor? Could he avoid a major injury and just spend some time on the mend until the next big WWE show, be that SummerSlam or another showing of Saturday Night's Main Event? Will he pivot to a more managerial role, allowing Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker to shine in his place? Or will Paul Heyman have something else up his sleeve, writing Rollins off of television if he is out for months or even longer? Needless to say, fans will turn into RAW on Monday to find out.

