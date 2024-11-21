The Boston Celtics are the reigning NBA champions, which means they get to visit the White House. Ahead of their visit, Jayson Tatum spoke about the opportunity, and he looks to be excited about it.

“​​I think it’ll be cool,” star forward Jayson Tatum said in an interview with The Athletic. “One of the perks of being a champion is going to the White House. You see most of the former teams attend, so we’ll have that moment and take pictures and videos. It’s something that’ll last a lifetime.”

Derrick White and Al Horford also spoke about the opportunity to go to the White House. Horford visited when he won the national title in college with the Florida Gators.

“I think it’s going to be fun,” White said. “That’s something that growing up, you see teams that won championships go to the White House and just kind of celebrate that moment together. It’s just to be one of those teams that won a championship and go to the White House and celebrate with a great team and great people.”

“That was a really cool experience getting to go to the White House (with the Florida team) to be there,” Horford said. “We had a blast. So they did the thing on the lawn outside in the courtyard. There were other college teams there as well, so it was cool to interact with some of them and do that stuff. So it’s a really neat experience. It’s an honor to be able to go to the White House.”

The Celtics traveled to Washington D.C. on Nov. 20, and then they'll visit the White House the next day Their game against the Washington Wizards is on Nov. 22.

Being able to visit the White House is an amazing opportunity, and teams that have won the championship seem to enjoy going as well.

Celtics looking to build off of championship run

The Celtics have once again started the season off strong, and they're looking to get back to where they were last year. They showed a few days ago that they're ready to compete against anybody after beating the undefeated Cleveland Cavaliers.

The scary thing is that they're not at full strength yet, as Kristaps Porzingis is still sidelined, but it seems like he's making good progress and could return sometime during December. Once he returns, it wouldn't be a surprise if they go on a few runs during the season and surpass the Cavaliers.