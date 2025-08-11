Rui Hachimura will once again play a key role for the Los Angeles Lakers as they enter their first full season with Luka Doncic. By the looks of it, Hachimura isn't taking his responsibility lightly.

The 27-year-old forward is expected to start for the Lakers, along with Doncic, LeBron James, Austin Reaves, and Deandre Ayton. He has been a productive member of the squad with his athleticism, versatility, and range.

This offseason, Hachimura is making sure that he unlocks more facets of his game. He is also doing it in a unique way, training with sumo wrestlers in his home country of Japan, as posted on his Instagram Story.

Rui Hachimura training alongside sumo wrestlers in Japan this offseason 😤 (via rui_8mura/IG)pic.twitter.com/BclL9NdjT5 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 11, 2025

Hachimura can learn a lot from sumo wrestlers. They are known for their extreme strength, especially in their legs, core, and upper body. They could help the Lakers forward deal with the physicality in the NBA. Sumo wrestlers also have impressive balance and endurance.

Perhaps more importantly, Hachimura can learn discipline and focus. Sumo wrestlers are lauded for their very regimented training, including meditation. It's not a secret that mental strength is important in the NBA, especially for someone who plays for a highly publicized team like the Lakers.

Players try different methods in the offseason to level up, and it's cool to see Hachimura, who was born in Toyama, get back to his roots. The former Gonzaga standout has also played for Japan in different international tournaments.

Last season, he averaged 13.1 points on 50.9% shooting from the field and 5.0 rebounds in a career-high 31.7 minutes per game. He has earned the trust of coach JJ Redick, who utilized Hachimura in various schemes, particularly when they play small.

Hachimura, however, has also been linked to trade rumors since last season, with the Miami Heat, the Sacramento Kings, and the Brooklyn Nets being mentioned as possible destinations.