Micah Parsons is still waiting on a long term extension as negotiations with the Dallas Cowboys have dragged on. Despite the delay, Parsons is confident he’ll get a new contract. And with the start of training camp still a few days away, the star defensive end had some time to take in a WNBA game in New York.

The Indiana Fever played the New York Liberty on Wednesday. It was the teams’ final game before the WNBA All-Star break and Parsons was in attendance at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The only issue? Cowboys players aren’t particularly popular in New York.

Parsons’ presence was announced to the crowd as he was shown sitting courtside on the jumbotron. The moment he appeared on the screen, boos rained down causing Parsons to smile and eventually shrug as the boisterous boing continued, per theScore.

Will the Cowboys reset the market with a Micah Parsons extension?

The All-Pro pass rusher later commented on his cold reception at the Liberty game. “I just got booed in newyork lol!” Parsons wrote on X. And if he was in Brooklyn hoping to see Caitlin Clark play, it was a doubly disappointing day for the Cowboys defender.

Despite a questionable injury status before the Liberty game, Clark sat out with a groin injury. She appeared to aggravate the lingering ailment during Tuesday’s matchup against the Connecticut Sun. After being sidelined Wednesday, Clark’s All-Star Game status is now in doubt.

Parsons dealt with his own injury last season as he missed four games with a high ankle sprain. However, the four-time Pro Bowler still racked up 43 total tackles and 12 sacks for the Cowboys.

Parsons has now hit double digit sacks in each of his first four seasons. Entering his fifth year in the NFL – and the final year of his rookie contract – it could be argued that Parsons is the top pass rusher in football. ESPN ranks him third behind T.J. Watt and Myles Garrett.

While Garrett landed a historic $160 million extension with the Cleveland Browns this offseason, Parsons is expected to surpass him as the highest-paid defender in the NFL. In fact, Dallas could make the 26-year-old DE the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league.

Ja’Marr Chase recently topped Garrett for the title after signing a $161 million extension with the Cincinnati Bengals. Chase’s new deal pays out an average of $42.25 million annually while Garrett is making $40 million a year. The Cowboys will likely reset the market again when they finally reach an agreement with Parsons.