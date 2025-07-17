NBA star Russell Westbrook lit up the ESPYs stage this week with a heartfelt tribute to NBA legend Oscar Robertson. While presenting Robertson with the Arthur Ashe Courage Award, Westbrook delivered a line that drew laughs and knowing nods from basketball fans everywhere.

“I may be bias[ed], but I don't think there's anything cooler in a basketball game [than] to get a triple-double,” he said with a grin.

"I may be bias, but I don't think there's anything cooler in a basketball game to get a triple-double double" 😅 – Russell Westbrook

pic.twitter.com/CUvla5S0EA — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

The comment was lighthearted, but the sentiment ran deep. For both Westbrook and Robertson, the triple-double is not just a stat line; it is a symbol of all-around greatness, of versatility, of leaving everything on the court. And in that moment, two of the most prolific stat-sheet stuffers in NBA history stood connected by more than just numbers. They were tied by legacy.

Robertson, known as The Big O, was the original triple-double machine. In the 1961-1962 NBA season, he became the first player to average a triple-double over an entire year, making 30.8 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 11.4 assists. That legendary season included 41 triple-doubles and helped redefine what a point guard could be. For decades, that record stood untouched.

Enter Westbrook. In 2017, he shattered the NBA single-season record with 42 triple-doubles and averaged a triple-double for the entire season with 31.6 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 10.4 assists. It was the first time anyone had done so since Robertson. But Westbrook did not stop there. He would go on to average a triple-double three more times in his career, an unmatched accomplishment in modern NBA history. In 2021, he officially passed Robertson on the all-time triple-double list, cementing his place in the record books.

Article Continues Below

On the ESPYs stage, Westbrook took time to reflect on what Robertson has meant to him personally. He credited Robertson not only for blazing the trail in basketball but also for his courage off the court. Robertson served as the president of the NBA Players Association during a transformative time in the league. His work challenging the NBA’s restrictive rules on player movement led to sweeping changes that paved the way for today’s free agency system. For that and more, he was honored with one of the night’s most prestigious awards.

Westbrook, now a free agent, spent this past season with the Denver Nuggets. He averaged 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 1.4 steals across 75 games. While his role has evolved since his MVP season in 2017, his competitive spirit and energy remain unchanged. Over the years, he has also suited up for the Thunder, Wizards, Rockets, Lakers, and Clippers.

For fans watching the ESPYs, the moment between Westbrook and Robertson carried emotional weight. Two generations. One shared obsession with the most difficult stat line in basketball. And a bond rooted in respect.

Some fans on social media joked about Westbrook’s obsession with the triple-double. Others applauded his consistency and his place in the pantheon of all-time greats. But no matter where you stand, there is no denying that Westbrook has helped redefine how basketball measures impact.

As the applause faded and the night went on, Westbrook’s tribute stood out not just for the stat talk but for the sincerity behind it. In honoring the Big O, he honored the idea that greatness is not limited to scoring. It can be found in effort, hustle, balance, and showing up every night to do it all.

And in Westbrook’s words, that might just be the coolest thing in basketball.