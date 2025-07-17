Sabrina Ionescu is ready to light it up again. The New York Liberty guard is returning to the WNBA Three Point Contest during All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis. This year, her goal is not just to win. She wants to top one of the greatest shooting performances the league has ever seen.

“I'm just excited to be able to participate again,” Ionescu said ahead of the contest. “My goal is to try to beat my record. Not sure if that's gonna happen, but I'm trying to stay optimistic.”

That record she mentioned? It came during the 2023 Three Point Contest, when Ionescu stunned the basketball world with 37 points in the final round. She hit 25 out of 27 shots, delivering one of the most precise and dominant shooting displays in WNBA history. No one in the NBA or WNBA has ever scored higher in a single round of the event.

Now she is back, and she wants more.

This season, Ionescu has continued to be a major scoring threat. She is averaging 18.8 points, 5.3 assists, and 4.5 rebounds per game. She is also hitting about 2.5 three-pointers per game, shooting just a little less than 30% from deep.

Her shooting percentage has dipped slightly compared to her previous seasons. Still, she continues to be one of the most reliable long-range threats in the league. Her ability to stretch defenses and take pressure shots has helped the Liberty stay at the top of the Eastern Conference standings.

She will face serious competition this year. The contest will include last year’s winner Allisha Gray, rising star Caitlin Clark, sharpshooter Kelsey Plum, and rookie Sonia Citron. With such a stacked field, the pressure will be high. But no one in the group has a performance like Ionescu’s on their resume.

Her experience gives her a clear edge. She knows what it feels like to shoot under the spotlight and knows how to stay calm and focused when the stakes are high. And she understands what it takes to chase perfection.

More than just a contest, this is another step in Ionescu’s journey. Since entering the league as a top draft pick, she has become one of the faces of the WNBA. Her leadership, consistency, and poise have made her a franchise cornerstone for the Liberty.

The three-point contest is the perfect place to showcase her skill and mindset. She does not just want to win; she wants to outdo herself. Her comment about staying optimistic was honest, but it also revealed a competitor who believes in chasing greatness even when the odds are long.

The event takes place Friday night, ahead of Sunday’s All-Star Game, where she is also set to make her fourth appearance. Ionescu has done it before, and now she wants to do it again. Whether she breaks the record or not, her return brings excitement. Fans know what she is capable of, and they will be watching closely to see if she can create another unforgettable moment.

Sabrina is not aiming for good enough; she is aiming for history, again.