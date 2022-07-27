Jayson Tatum fades idea of Celtics trading for Kevin Durant

If you’re going to ask Jayson Tatum, he won’t change anything about the current Boston Celtics team. Not even Kevin Durant could change his mind. He loves the roster they have, especially after reaching the NBA Finals in the 2022 playoffs.

The Celtics have been linked with a Durant trade recently, with the Beantown franchise reportedly offering a package of Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and a draft pick for KD. The Brooklyn Nets refused the proposal and actually asked for more as they remain firm on their massive asking price for the superstar forward.

While no deal is imminent in the Durant trade talks between the Celtics and Nets, the rumor catapulted Boston to the forefront as favorites to land the 33-year-old.

Tatum didn’t comment on the possibility of teaming up with the one-time NBA MVP on the Celtics, noting that it’s not his decision to make. However, he made it a point to emphasize that he likes where the team is at without Durant (via Overtime).

"I don't believe everything I see on TV. I done seen some shit about me that was a lie." Jayson Tatum talks about the KD trade rumors 👀 (via @jschwartz115)pic.twitter.com/F0mQUtE8J5 — Overtime (@overtime) July 27, 2022

It’s easy to see where Jayson Tatum is coming from. While Kevin Durant is a generational talent who arguably has the best offensive game in NBA history, it’s questionable if he’s the missing piece the Celtics need. Not to mention that trading for him could mean parting ways with defensive anchor Marcus Smart and a plethora of draft picks, which could very well cripple the team when it comes to building for the future while contending now.

It remains to be seen what the Celtics will do, but one thing is clear: Tatum is ready to run it back with Jaylen Brown and the current Boston roster.