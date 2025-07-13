The Atlanta Braves and St. Louis Cardinals have played each other five times so far this season. Of those games, three of them have been decided by one run. Amid questions about how they will attack the trade market, the Braves pulled off another clutch win. Atlanta catcher Sean Murphy stepped up in the eighth inning, crushing a three-run home run off of Phil Maton.

The Cardinals reliever had allowed just one run over the last month before facing Murphy. However, a cutter caught too much of the plate and Murphy pounced on it. His home run scrapped the wall in left field, giving the Braves a 6-5 lead.

Sean Murphy for the @Braves lead 💪 pic.twitter.com/R5ju1yZiEw — MLB (@MLB) July 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

Atlanta could not hold on to the lead that Murphy gave the team, but a fielder's choice in the ninth inning decided the game. The Braves' catcher played hero on Saturday, but Marcell Ozuna and Ronald Acuna Jr. both had a home run each. Even though Acuna Jr. backed out of the Home Run Derby, his bat is just as hot as ever.

The win is a big one for Atlanta. The Braves are almost out of the race in the National League East, but could still snag a wild card spot. At this point, it is all about building positive momentum going into the All-Star break. Atlanta has the talent to re-enter the playoff conversation, they just need all of their players to get back on the same page.

The Braves have made it clear to the rest of the league that they are not selling at the deadline. If anything, Atlanta could be on the hunt for some new arms to add to their starting rotation and bullpen. Raisel Iglesias' tough start for the Braves made it clear that he needs some help.

If Murphy can get back on track, the former All-Star can be one of the best offensive catchers in the league. He and his teammates hope that Saturday's home run is a step in the right direction.