With the 2025 edition of training camp fast approaching, the majority of the NFL has a problem with their second-round picks. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, 30 of the league's 32 second rounders have yet to sign their first pro contracts. With the Los Angeles Chargers' camp opening date coming up next week, their second-round selection, wide receiver Tre Harris, will be the first official holdout, reported by Rapoport on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday.

The deadline for #Chargers rookies to report is upon us and second round WR Tre Harris is officially a holdout, sources say. With 30 of the 32 second-round picks unsigned because of a disagreement over guaranteed money, Harris makes the first official stand. pic.twitter.com/Z2PU9p0wEc — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

“The deadline for #Chargers rookies to report is upon us and second round WR Tre Harris is officially a holdout, sources say,” posted Rapoport on the social media platform Saturday. “With 30 of the 32 second-round picks unsigned because of a disagreement over guaranteed money, Harris makes the first official stand.”

As the Chargers head into year two of the Jim Harbaugh and Joe Hortiz era, having a key pick like Harris in camp is paramount. The offense under coordinator Greg Roman needed more explosiveness after last season's pedestrian end to the team's season. The Wild Card round loss to the Houston Texans showed that quarterback Justin Herbert needed more help. Harbaugh and Hortiz made that a priority in this past April's draft, taking Harris and running back Omarion Hampton in Round 1. Still, losing Harris will sting. Can the NFL work out the contract issues with the second rounders so Harris and others can make it to camp on time?

Article Continues Below

Chargers' passing attack needs Tre Harris back sooner rather than later

Harris and Hampton, along with Herbert and last year's first round pick, Ladd McConkey, are the core of the Chargers' attack. At least, that's what Harbaugh and Roman hope. Herbert is considered to be one of the league's best signal callers, he just needs more help. With Hampton and former Pittsburgh Steelers starter Najee Harris now joining him in the backfield, the hope is that Harris and McConkey can become the next dynamic duo at wide receiver.

Hortiz and Harbaugh also selected Auburn wideout KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Oregon tight end Oronde Gadsden II in the fifth round. The draft certainly had more of a focus on building up the skill positions. Now, the focus has to be getting Harris back into the building so he can continue to build his level of comfort in Roman's scheme. With training camp five days out, working out this deal sooner will only help in the long run.